Andrew Levitt, Expert in Wholesale Electricity Policy, Joins The Brattle Group as a Senior Consultant

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group has welcomed Andrew Levitt to its Washington, DC office as a Senior Consultant in the firm's Electricity Wholesale Markets & Planning practice. Mr. Levitt specializes in electricity market reforms needed to address rapidly changing operational and infrastructure needs.

"At this pivotal time for the energy industry, Andrew is a welcome addition to Brattle," said Brattle Interim President & Principal David J. Hutchings. "Brattle's clients will greatly benefit from Andrew's insights and breadth of experience working with utilities, regional transmission organizations (RTOs), and other stakeholders."

An adjunct faculty member in Johns Hopkins University's Energy Policy and Climate program, Mr. Levitt combines his academic and real-world experience when developing policies and market rules with RTOs. He designs policies addressing a range of wholesale products, from capacity to ancillary services, and is an expert on enhancing access to markets by new resource types, including storage, hybrids, and distributed resources.

"Brattle is a respected leader in electricity consulting, and I'm excited to join such a top-notch, collaborative team in DC," said Mr. Levitt. "I look forward to helping clients navigate and better understand the ever-changing electricity landscape."

Before joining Brattle, Mr. Levitt gained valuable industry insights as a Senior Lead Market Strategist and Designer at an RTO. He previously worked at a national energy provider and a New Mexico-based electric utility company.

