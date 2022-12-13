Arch Amenities Group Appoints Blake Feeney as Vice President of Development, Spa

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Amenities Group, a full-service global provider of wellness, amenity and meeting services for commercial and residential properties, hotels and private clubs, today announced the appointment of Blake Feeney, a luxury spa industry veteran, as vice president of development, spa.

Feeney comes to Arch with more than 20 years of experience in spa operations and business development. He will be responsible for developing industry relationships to expand Arch's existing portfolio of 200-plus client partners in wellness, recreation and amenities.

In addition to generating new business, he will oversee spa management accounts and collaborate with the senior leadership team on long-term strategic planning to enhance financial returns, customer experiences and the operational excellence of Arch's spa division.

Barry Goldstein, Arch chief executive officer, said Feeney's extensive experience working for global organizations in operational planning and business development will play an important role in Arch's continued growth. "Blake is a highly skilled, accomplished and respected leader in the industry with a proven track record in spa operations, building relationships and driving revenue and guest service," he said. "Arch will benefit from his business acumen and passion for creating world-class customer experiences."

Feeney's appointment follows the company's recent acquisition of four new wellness business: Hutchison Consulting, Innovative Spa Management, Privai and Spa Space.

Most recently, he was vice president of business development for Living Earth Crafts, a global leader in luxury spa and wellness equipment based in Las Vegas. Prior to that, he was the principal of Feeney & Company, a Las Vegas-area spa consulting and business development firm, and vice president of business development for Chaleur Beauty, a manufacturer and retailer of spa skin-care products based in Henderson, Nevada.

Earlier in his career, Feeney was executive director of spa operations for two spas rated five stars by Forbes Travel Guide: The Spa at Wynn Las Vegas and The Spa at Encore Las Vegas. Prior to that, he was director of spa and salon operations at Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa in Las Vegas and director of spa operations for the 50,000-square-foot oceanfront Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. Under Feeney's direction, The Spa at Terranea was rated among the top five spas in the U.S. by Travel and Leisure magazine.

Feeney spent 13 years at Canyon Ranch Spa at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas and The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort in roles of increasing responsibility leading to spa director, where he oversaw a 134,000-square-foot spa and wellness center -- the largest of its kind in North America and one of the largest day spas in the world, with over 90 treatment rooms.

Feeney earned a Bachelor of Science degree in hotel administration at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He has served on the board of directors of the International SPA Association, is a regular presenter at high-profile industry conferences and has received numerous awards and accolades for his innovation, operational expertise and business development success.

Arch Amenities Group, based in Rockville, Maryland, is a leading provider of hospitality management and consulting services for commercial and residential properties, hotels, spas, private clubs and recreation spaces worldwide. Arch provides daily management services as well as feasibility studies, planning and design consultancy and pre-opening and sustaining strategy and support. Arch is a portfolio company of private equity firm CI Capital Partners.

