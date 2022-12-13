Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company Appoints Eric Terwilliger to Vice President of Human Resources

New Human Resources Vice President to Support Life Insurer's Employee Engagement and Strategic Growth Initiatives

CANTON, Mass., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, a national provider of insurance solutions for individuals and at the workplace, announced today the appointment of Eric Terwilliger to its Executive Leadership team as Vice President of Human Resources - Employee Experience and Engagement.

"We are thrilled to welcome Eric to Boston Mutual Life and to our Human Resources department as we continue to grow our teams and employee engagement opportunities," said Christine Coughlin, Executive Vice President – Human Resources and Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Officer at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "Our employees are a critical part of who we are and what we do, and Eric's background and expertise in business partnerships, employee engagement, and procedure development will play a key role in supporting our investment in all of our team members."

Terwilliger brings over 15 years of human resources and talent acquisition experience to Boston Mutual Life. His role, which is a new position for the organization, will focus on continuing the operationalization of Human Resources, including enhancing staffing and onboarding experiences to support the strategic growth of the business. He will engage with the various departments across the organization to best understand their recruitment and development needs and will be instrumental in building relationships with departments to drive sustainable long-term employee experience and engagement strategy.

Prior to Boston Mutual, Terwilliger served as a Human Resources Business Partner at Moneycorp in Providence, Rhode Island, where he led the North American human resources operations supporting both the U.S. and Canada regions for the UK-based company. Prior to Moneycorp, he served as Human Resources Manager at Chadwick Martin Bailey in Boston. In addition, he held roles as a Staff Recruiter at Ropes & Gray, LLP, in Boston, and at Medical Sales Management as a Recruiter based out of Westborough, Massachusetts.

Terwilliger holds a bachelor's degree in business administration with a human resources concentration from the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont.

About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Founded as a progressive life insurance company in 1891, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is a national carrier that provides insurance solutions designed for working Americans and their families, as well as enrollment and billing options at the workplace. With offices based in Canton, Massachusetts, and Omaha, Nebraska, as a mutual company, Boston Mutual Life is dedicated to acting in the best interests of its policyholders, producers, employees, and its communities. For more information, please visit www.bostonmutual.com or contact your Boston Mutual Life representative. Follow the company on Facebook (/BostonMutualLifeIns) or LinkedIn (/company/boston-mutual-life-insurance).

