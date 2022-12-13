Echelon Studios brings a-z viewing to FAST TV

Echelon Studios enters the global FAST market with hub of FAST channels

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Echelon Studios, an independent production, distribution, and licensing company, has strengthened its presence in the Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) arena with an impressive content catalogue.

Echelon Studios Logo (PRNewswire)

Following the successful launch of several FAST channels under the "a-z" brand in 2020, Echelon Studios has now added to its diverse library, with a growing lineup of 19 FAST channels spanning all things A-Z: from award-winning shows to vibrant independent films.

Echelon Studios offers an impressive collection of entertainment channel you won't find anywhere else. a-z Action and a-z Adventure make for an amped up viewing experience, with non-stop action and adventure movies from around the world. a-z B-Flix has the best in B-movies, featuring top talents before they were famous and future stars, a-z Black Cinema shows TV and film from some of the best Black content creators in the world and a-z Asian Flix showcases blockbusters and award-winning titles from the East.

You will also find a huge selection of classic TV and film, across a wide range of genres. a-z Classic Flix offers a vast assortment of popular vintage movies, a-z Best Classic TV features the ultimate collection of evergreen classic TV programmes, and a-z Western Grit has the greatest curation of Western films and shows ever-made. a-z Dramatic Intensions packs a punch with a collection of critically acclaimed global dramas, while a-z Romantic Encounters is the place to watch some of the greatest love stories ever told. Featuring top comedic stars, such as Ben Stiller and Mike Myers, a-z Comedy Cave will keep audiences laughing, while a-z Mark Angel Comedy presents some of the best skits from West Africa. a-z Mystery Mind-Twisters brings some of the most mysterious stories to the small screen, a-z Thriller & Chillers features hundreds of edge-of-your-seat movies, and a-z Horror & Cult is a melting pot of classic cult horror.

Additionally, the Echelon Studios lineup includes a number of dedicated channels for alternative viewing. a-z Documentary explores the truth behind some of the world's most fascinating stories, a-z Short & Sweet is the home of quality shorts, and a-z Faith-Filled Stories tells the tales from religious and spiritual realms. While on a-z Holiday Christmas, every day is Christmas day; viewers can watch holiday classics and discover new favorites, all in one place.

Commenting on the launch, Sandro Gohoho, President of Licensing and Logistics for Echelon Studios, said: "We hope this cluster of content will give us the opportunity to expand our reach and bring fan-favorite films and hours of premium shows to a whole new audience, for free.

"Echelon has a veritable wealth and variety of titles in our extensive film and television catalogue – from comedy and drama to action and romance – which we can deliver individually or as a bundle to live and on demand playout services, enabling media brands to maximize the value of their video assets."

Echelon Studios has already embraced partnerships with a number of leading distribution platforms, including Mometu, FlixHouse, Watch Free TV and HeroGo TV, to deliver extraordinary content within ad-supported environments. Mometu carries all the channels and it can be viewed on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, iOS, Android and web.

Echelon Studios' library features more than 20,000 titles in all genres including international films, documentaries, and shorts.

For more information regarding Echelon Studios' programming and services, visit echelonstudios.us

About Echelon Studios

Echelon Studios is a leading distributor of independent programming to Pay-Per-View (PPV), Pay Cable and Basic Cable systems worldwide. Currently representing over 300 production and releasing companies, Echelon Studios delivers a diverse mixture of programming for domestic and international DVD, VOD, FAST, Pay-Per-View, Pay Cable, Basic Cable, Free TV, Hotel Lodging, Airline, and ancillary markets.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1967392/Echelon_Studios_A_Z_Channels.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1967391/Echelon_Studios_Logo.jpg

Echelon Studios launches A-Z Channels (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Echelon Studios