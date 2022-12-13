Essity on CDP's A List for sustainability

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hygiene and health company Essity has once again been recognized for its leadership in sustainability by the global non-profit environmental organization CDP. The company is awarded a place on CDP's prestigious A List for its work in combating deforestation.

Based on data reported through CDP's 2022 Forests questionnaire, Essity was one of a small number of companies that achieved an `A' - out of more than 10,000 companies scored.

With its ambitious efforts to prevent deforestation and promote responsible forestry, Essity is a leader in terms of its objectives, actions, and transparency in the environmental field. One of the ways Essity works to combat deforestation is through the Consumer Goods Forum and its Forest Positive Coalition of Action, in which Essity, together with other companies and organizations, systematically addresses deforestation and forest destruction and promotes biological diversity.

"Essity recognizes the challenges, our responsibility and possibility to take forest positive action. We do so through innovation to use less virgin fiber, through making sure that all fiber that we use comes from responsible forestry and by collaborating with partners to achieve a larger positive change in the fight against deforestation," says Magnus Groth, President and CEO of Essity.

CDP's annual environment-related data collection and assessment process is widely recognized as the leading benchmark when it comes to ensuring the transparency of companies' environmental activities.

