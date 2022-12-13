Farm Credit Mid-America College Scholarship Program Continues to Accept Applications Through December 2022

Scholarships are open to students in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee only.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. , Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than ten years, Farm Credit Mid-America has been proud to offer financial assistance to college-bound students in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, or Tennessee, who plan to study agriculture. This year there are two scholarships are awarded annually to individuals based on academics, leadership qualities, community involvement, and passion for promoting agriculture.

"Over the last decade, Farm Credit Mid-America has awarded nearly more than $2 million in direct financial support to students pursuing agriculturally focused careers," said Randy Barbee, community investment manager at Farm Credit Mid-America. "These two scholarships are just one of the many ways we invest in the future of agriculture and prepare today's youth to become tomorrow's agricultural leaders."

The Customer Agricultural Scholarship is awarded to children or grandchildren of Farm Credit Mid-America customers. Each year, 34 students majoring in agriculture or pursuing an agricultural or rural community-related career at an accredited two-or four-year college, university, vocational or trade school are awarded a $1,500 scholarship.

The signature Farm Credit Mid-America Scholars program is designed for rising college sophomores and juniors. It awards $5,000 in financial support over two academic years to 20 students each year. In addition, recipients receive week-long learning and travel experiences with a focus on leadership development and financial education.

College-bound students who meet the requirements for a Farm Credit Mid-America scholarship are encouraged to apply before the December 31, 2022, deadline. To learn more about the scholarships or to apply, visit: www.e-farmcredit.com/scholarships.

About Farm Credit Mid-America

A proud member of the Farm Credit System, Farm Credit Mid-America exists to secure the future of rural communities and agriculture as a leading provider of reliable, consistent credit and financial services to farmers, producers, agribusinesses and rural residents in Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. The customer-owned cooperative manages a portfolio of $33.5 billion in owned and managed assets. Farm Credit Mid-America products and services include loans for real estate, operating, equipment and rural living, as well as related services including crop insurance and vehicle, equipment and building leases. For more information, call 1-800-444-FARM or visit www.e-farmcredit.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Farm Credit Mid-America