Frost & Sullivan Names Vonage Asia-Pacific Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) Company of the Year for Fourth Consecutive Year

HOLMDEL, N.J., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global business cloud communications leader helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been named Asia-Pacific Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan for a record-breaking fourth consecutive year.

New Vonage logo (PRNewsfoto/Vonage) (PRNewswire)

Vonage was selected as Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan following a rigorous analytical process, involving a detailed evaluation of best practices' criteria including visionary innovation and performance, and customer impact.

"We are thrilled to be named the Asia-Pacific CPaaS Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan for the fourth consecutive year," said Savinay Berry, Executive Vice President, Product and Engineering, Vonage. "This award is testament to our continued leadership, innovation and growth within the industry and especially in the Asia-Pacific region where we are privileged to serve customers across a wide variety of industries, including Razer , WELL ROOM , Monjin , Doctor Anywhere , and Manulife ."

Vonage was recognized for its robust Communications API Platform , which allows for the integration of fully programmable application programming interfaces (APIs) into existing products, workflows and systems and provides businesses worldwide with the power and flexibility to integrate multiple communications channels − video, voice, SMS, social chat apps, messaging, email, AI and verification − into their applications, products, and workflows to create new paradigms in their industries. The Vonage conversational commerce application also enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. With over one million developers worldwide, Vonage Communications APIs are enabling businesses to build better connections, conversations and engagement with customers and employees.

"With increasing growth and competition in the CPaaS market - particularly in the APAC region - Vonage has fueled its success through the fully integrated Vonage Communications Platform (VCP)," said Sherrel Roche, Industry Principal, ICT, Frost & Sullivan. "Vonage has earned the Company of the Year title yet again thanks to its comprehensive API platform and focus on developing innovative, intelligent solutions, composable industry-specific use cases, local market understanding, an ever-growing developer network and partner ecosystem."

Frost & Sullivan also recently recognized Vonage with the 2022 North American Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for its API-led business communications solutions. Through the integrated Vonage Communications Platform (VCP), Frost & Sullivan noted that "the Company provides business cloud communications services via a unique combination of unified communications, contact center and communications APIs."

To find out more about Vonage, visit www.vonage.com .

About Vonage

Vonage , a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vonage