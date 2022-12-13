Julian Marley Music Video "Don't Ruin My World" Sponsored by Everland to Debut at UN World Restoration Flagships Virtual Gala

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Music Video "Don't Ruin My World" by Reggae icon and humanitarian Julian Marley debuted at the UN's launch of the "World Restoration Flagships Programs" a UN initiative that has recognized 10 exemplary restoration projects for their ambitious, promising, and inspirational works.

Julian Marley's song "Don't Ruin My World'' is a rallying cry for a livable world for future generations and was commissioned by Everland.

Everland is a company that represents forest conservation projects across the globe that are community-based and wildlife-centered where local landowners and communities are directly involved in protecting their forests for their own benefit. This forest protection initiative is done under a UN-envisioned mechanism called REDD+, an acronym for Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and forest Degradation.

437 million hectares of tropical forest has already been lost in the past two decades1, equivalent to 2.5x the size of the United States. Deforestation continues to happen at a rate of 25 million ha / year1.

"I created this song for Everland to help get the word out about the urgent need to protect nature and life on Earth. It's an anthem to amplify the voices of young people who are anxious about the climate crisis and are demanding that those in charge do what is right to safeguard their future before it's too late," said Julian Marley.

Protection of threatened forests today offers the most immediate climate mitigation at the lowest cost per tonne of carbon sequestered2 while effectively safeguarding biodiversity, Indigenous livelihoods and irrecoverable carbon. Restoring degraded landscapes increases resilience to climate change and offers the opportunity to re-establish healthy forest ecosystems benefitting future generations.

"To maintain life on Earth, we must protect the last remaining expanses of tropical forest while also restoring previously degraded landscapes," said Leticia Labre, Director of The Forest Plan. The Forest Plan is Everland's response to the urgent call, presented at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), to end deforestation by 2030. As part of The Forest Plan, Everland has committed to facilitate the development of 75 REDD+ projects to protect at least 23 million hectares of some of the world's most threatened forests.

"There is no either/or between protecting forests and restoring them. Sadly, we are now in a situation where we have to do both, urgently, if we still want a shot at avoiding catastrophic climate change and mass biodiversity loss. The UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration aims at changing our relationship with nature - from control and exploitation to respect and harmony. REDD+ processes can help do so as they aim to halt and reverse deforestation and forest degradation," said Mirey Atallah, Head of Nature for Climate Branch, UN Environment Programme (UNEP)

To see Julian Marley's video, "Don't Ruin My World", please visit the link here .

Stream the full Virtual Gala here

