LOCK UP YOUR BOOZE IN HOP WTR'S HOP LOCKR FOR THE DRIEST DRY JANUARY YET

To Help Achieve Dry January Goals, The HOP LOCKR Will Keep Your Booze Under Lock & Key Until February 1st

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HOP WTR, the non-alcoholic sparkling hop water, is committed to helping fans ditch the booze this January with the launch of the HOP LOCKR. With more people choosing to take part in Dry January each year, the HOP LOCKR will keep temptation at bay by keeping booze locked up until February 1st, so those participating can achieve their Dry January goals.

HOP WTR HOP LOCKR (PRNewswire)

The HOP LOCKR is the perfect solution for those who don't want to choose between having fun or missing out. With a locker to keep your booze out of sight and a month's supply of HOP WTR's guilt-free, booze-free brews, you'll never have to worry about passing up on a good time with friends. To score a HOP LOCKR, fans can head to https://hopwtr.com/pages/hop-lockr and fill out the form for a chance to get their hands on a locker and a month's supply of HOP WTR. Once the HOP LOCKR arrives, simply insert your booze, lock it up, and on February 1st, HOP WTR will send the combination to unlock the HOP LOCKR so you can celebrate the end of a successful Dry January.

"We know it can be hard to stick with Dry January goals and implement healthier lifestyle habits, especially after a season of holiday indulgence. However, in recent years, we've noticed that more people are looking to participate in Dry January and really want to prioritize a more well-balanced lifestyle," said Jordan Bass, HOP WTR co-founder and CEO. "HOP WTR was created to help beer lovers and the sober curious alike indulge in the refreshing taste of hops without the alcohol, calories, carbs, sugar, or gluten. It's the healthier solution for when that temptation hits, which is why we wanted to deliver a month's supply of HOP WTR to provide a more beneficial alternative to help you stick to your goals! The launch of the HOP LOCKR is another step in our journey to help our fans continue to live a healthier life without having to sacrifice flavor or fun, and we look forward to crushing Dry January goals alongside our community."

Since January seems like an endless month, HOP LOCKR participants who share their Dry January journey with HOP WTR on Instagram and tag @hopwtr will also have the chance to receive even more gear to get them through the month and show off their commitment to staying dry.

HOP WTR's bold hop flavor and mood-boosting ingredients will make Dry January feel like a breeze. HOP WTR provides guilt-free, hop-filled relaxation without the alcohol, calories, carbs, sugar, or gluten - ideal for achieving your Dry January goals and New Year's resolutions. Available in five delicious flavors, the line features a brewer-approved blend of Citra, Amarillo, Mosaic, and Azacca hops alongside a proprietary stack of stress-busting adaptogens and nootropics to deliver a radically refreshing combination of flavor and function.

ABOUT HOP WTR

Founded in sunny Venice, CA in 2020, HOP WTR is the radically refreshing way to hops, providing guilt-free, hop-filled relaxation without the alcohol, calories, carbs, sugar, or gluten. HOP WTR is a non-alcoholic sparkling hop water crafted with crisp, bold hops and mood-boosting ingredients. Available in five delicious flavors, the line features a proprietary blend of stress-busting hops alongside a stack of adaptogens and nootropics featuring ashwagandha and L-Theanine, specifically formulated to help you unwind and destress.

For more information on HOP WTR, visit hopwtr.com and follow on Instagram @hopwtr .

HOP WTR Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HOP WTR