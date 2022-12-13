Loftware Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation

Validation of Loftware NiceLabel Supports Customers' Mission-Critical Labeling and Printing Needs

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loftware, the global leader in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions, today announced that it has successfully completed Zebra Technologies' Enterprise Testing Program for its Loftware NiceLabel suite of labeling and print solutions. This designation indicates to customers and partners that Loftware NiceLabel was successfully tested, confirming its performance and functionality with Zebra's industrial thermal transfer printers.

Zebra's Enterprise Testing Program enables eligible channel partners to test the interoperability of their software and hardware solutions with select Zebra mobile computers, scanners, printers, RFID solutions, and software to meet user application-specific needs. Validation status ensures that all aspects of Loftware's NiceLabel software, including features utilized on Zebra devices, work in harmony to deliver a superior end-user experience, thereby supporting customers' mission-critical labeling and printing needs.

"We've worked closely with Zebra Technologies' expert engineering teams over the last 15 years, and we're thrilled to have recently completed the highest level of testing for our NiceLabel suite of products," said Paul Vogt, Loftware Vice President of Channel and Alliances Programs. "NiceLabel software gets the most out of your Zebra printer because we power every feature available - there's nothing that you need or want from a Zebra printer that we don't optimize."

Loftware NiceLabel, hosted in the most secure cloud platforms, offers businesses everything to manage labeling processes in one easy-to-use system. Designed for rapid deployments at one site or across multiple locations, it is an ideal solution for mid-sized or growing businesses. Users can be up and running in minutes while having everything they need to manage their entire labeling process, from label design and template management to printing. It allows organizations to integrate labeling with key business systems to create a more efficient labeling process. Users can start small or local, and easily expand the system to multiple locations.

Zebra is an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge. Loftware is a proud Independent Software Vendor (ISV) partner in Zebra's award-winning PartnerConnect program.

About Loftware:

Loftware is the world's largest cloud-based Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management provider, offering an end-to-end labeling solution platform for companies of all sizes. Maintaining a global presence with offices in the US, UK, Germany, Slovenia, China, and Singapore, Loftware boasts over 35 years of expertise in solving labeling challenges. We help companies improve accuracy, traceability and compliance while improving the quality, speed, and efficiency of their labeling. As the leading global provider of Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management, along with Clinical Trials Labeling and Content Management, Loftware enables supply chain agility, supports evolving regulations, and optimizes business operations for a wide range of industries. These include automotive, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food & beverage, manufacturing, medical device, pharmaceuticals, retail and apparel.

Laura Hindley, Loftware Senior PR & Communications Manager, lhindley@loftware.com

