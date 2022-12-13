NEW FIRST-OF-ITS KIND PREMIUM READY-TO-DRINK MATCHA BEVERAGE - MATCHAKO - LAUNCHES NATIONWIDE

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MatchaKo announces the launch of the first ready-to-drink premium matcha drink that is certified organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and vegan. MatchaKo is a lower calorie alternative to sugary drinks currently available and the only shelf stable matcha drink that is both certified organic and non-GMO verified using the highest-quality ingredients including ceremonial grade matcha sourced from Japan.

Founded by Mark Missirlian in January 2021 with a mission to provide consumers with the best matcha, MatchaKo's ceremonial grade matcha—the best type of matcha—is sourced from the Kagoshima region of Japan, a region known for its volcanic soil. Working with farmers and a production team with more than 70 years of experience, MatchaKo's matcha leaves are nurtured in a healthy soil with powerful minerals, producing large volumes of flavorful green tea leaves perfect for matcha production.

"My journey started during the pandemic lockdown, when I started making my own matcha at home, which is a tedious process that involves special tools and expensive tins of matcha. I tried finding a more convenient option in stores, which are too sugary and contain low quality matcha, or online, and there was nothing that met my expectations in terms of quality and use of clean ingredients. It was then that I was determined to provide an option for a simple, yet high-quality product to bring to consumers," said Mark Missirlian, Founder and CEO of MatchaKo.

MatchaKo, manufactured in the United States. provides consumers with a better and healthier option for energy, with the finest and highest quality ceremonial grade matcha as the key ingredient. The brand's matcha beverages provide higher energy levels with a sharpened focus thanks to L-Theanine. The caffeine levels in MatchaKo are similar to coffee without the jitters, post-coffee crash, acidity, or lingering breath. MatchaKo contains more than 100 times the number of antioxidants found in ordinary tea and includes an abundance of nutrients and minerals. Matcha is known to boost your metabolism, and MatchaKo aims to improve your overall sense of wellbeing.

MatchaKo's ready-to-drink beverage is available in four varieties: Original Unsweetened, Matcha Lemonade, Oat Milk Matcha Latte, Almond Milk Matcha Latte, or a Variety Pack that provides two flavors of each variety, are all sold in 7.5-ounce cans in packs of eight. A lower calorie alternative to high-calorie sugary drinks, MatchaKo's beverages range from 5-60 calories per can. Aside from the brand's Unsweetened Matcha, MatchaKo's beverages are sweetened with Grade-A Amber maple syrup sourced from upstate New York.

Due to the product's high-quality ingredients, early product sampling has been positive. Unlike store-bought matcha which can leave a strong bitter taste, feedback from early adopters tasting MatchaKo's beverages ranged from "smooth and subtle" to "leaves no aftertaste."

After a soft opening in September 2022, MatchaKo is now available nationwide with free shipping on all orders through its online store at matchako.com and at select stores in Southern California. In 2023, the company plans to expand its presence in the Southwest region of the U.S. and with in-store sales at select retailers in New York City.

MatchaKo's name comes from matcha, identified by its bright green hue, and matcha powder has been a part of traditional Japanese tea ceremonies for centuries and has become popular in the wellness space, and Ko. Ko, in Japanese, translates to the word "child," a reminder that the company's beverages are derived from, and children of, matcha.

About MatchaKo

MatchaKo is the first ready-to-drink premium matcha that is certified organic, non-GMO project verified, and vegan. MatchaKo offers a healthy and enjoyable way to consume matcha while also providing a sense of luxury with each sip. Sourced from Japan from the finest and highest ceremonial grade 100 percent matcha, MatchaKo products are available nationwide online at matchako.com. Follow @drinkmatchako on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

