A. O. Smith Corporation Publishes 2022 ESG Report

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global water technology company A. O. Smith Corporation ("the Company") (NYSE: AOS) announced the release of its 2022 ESG Report, which documents the company's environmental, social and governance activities, progress and performance over the past two years. This is the third ESG report released by the company in the last five years.

"While ESG concepts have long been embedded within the foundation of A. O. Smith's history - since our founding in 1874 - the release of our third ESG Report further demonstrates our commitment to being a good corporate citizen and a leader in water technology and environmental stewardship efforts," said Kevin J. Wheeler, chairman, president and chief executive officer. "We are proud to remain a leading global provider of innovative and energy efficient solutions, allowing us to address the complex water-related challenges the world is facing today."

In the past year, A. O. Smith made significant strides in its commitment to ESG, including:

Progress toward our GHG emission reduction goal: 10% emissions intensity reduction by 2025

Preventing almost 500,000 metric tons of carbon emissions in 2021 through sales of our highly efficient water heaters and boilers

Achieving WAVE verification , a process developed by The Water Council and independently verified by SCS Global Services, as an initial step in creating a strategy to improve our water stewardship performance

Hiring ESG Director, Noelle Brigham , who joins A. O. Smith with 20+ years of sustainability experience in corporate environments

Donating over $1.6 million to 193 nonprofit community organizations in 2021 through the

A. O. Smith Foundation and $1.5 million to provide access to clean drinking water to communities in need in partnership with Good360

Continuing to achieve our goal for employee development – 100% of full-time salaried employees have had a documented development plan for the past three years

Receiving our fourth consecutive Energy Star ® Partner of the Year Award and second consecutive award for Sustained Excellence

Assisting policymakers in analyzing data using our proprietary tool that models energy usage, environmental impact and potential decarbonization proposals

"With this report, we further demonstrate our commitment to be a water technology company that is continuously innovating to provide our customers with a diverse array of energy efficient solutions. We are consistently measuring and managing our own environmental footprint and aligning what we do as a business with our ESG-related goals by being good stewards of water through our involvement in the Water Council and the Water Quality Association," said Kevin Wheeler.

About A. O. Smith Corporation

A. O. Smith Corporation, with headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis., is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: AOS), the Company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment products. For more information, visit www.aosmith.com.

