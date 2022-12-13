Zales® Offers Limited Edition NFT Gift for Its You Are My Diamond Sale

Zales is the first Signet retailer to introduce an NFT

AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zales is thrilled to announce the launch of its first-ever, digital token of love, the Zales Digital Diamond Heirloom NFT. Using beautiful 3D renderings and animation that tie in with the 'You Are My Diamond' campaign, the Zales NFT allows customers to take affection to a modern dimension with a gift of everlasting love.

Available for a limited time, the Zales Digital Diamond Heirloom NFT is shared as a gift-with-purchase when placing an order on the first day of the 'You Are My Diamond' promotion, December 13, 2022. After making a purchase, customers will receive a one-time link to mint their own unique Zales NFT.

"At Zales, we strive to be at the forefront of innovation," says Jamie Singleton, President of KAY, Zales, and Peoples. "The launch of the Digital Diamond Heirloom NFT is an exciting new facet of our consumer-first strategy to continually engage with our customers, connect with their interests, and provide further value in this modern age."

Zales partnered with Bitski, an industry leading NFT platform and wallet, so customers can easily claim, store, and showcase their exclusive NFT. They also partnered with Pebble Ventures LLC, a Metaverse agency, to bring this program to life.

The Zales Digital Diamond Heirloom NFT will be available for online purchases, exclusively on Zales.com. Orders must be placed on December 13th by 11:59 PM EST. There is no minimum purchase necessary to acquire the Zales NFT.

For more information on the Zales Digital Diamond Heirloom NFT and the 'You Are My Diamond' promotion, please visit Zales.com.

ABOUT ZALES

Zales The Diamond Store® is a leading brand name in fine jewelry retailing. Zales is operated by Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Signet Jewelers® operates approximately 2,800 stores. For additional information on Zales, visit www.Zales.com or follow us on Facebook® (http://www.facebook.com/Zales), Twitter® (www.twitter.com/ZalesJewelers), YouTube® (https://www.youtube.com/Zales), Pinterest® (www.pinterest.com/ZalesJewelers) and Instagram® (www.instagram.com/ZalesJewelers).

