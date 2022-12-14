FLASH GLOBAL ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION BY COMVEST

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global service supply chain solutions provider Flash Global today announced that Comvest Partners (Comvest), an operationally focused middle-market private investment firm, has made a strategic private equity investment in the company in partnership with Flash Global's leadership team. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1983, Flash Global specializes in post-sales service supply chain solutions that support high-tech companies' mission-critical service level agreements. Flash Global's global reach spans over 140 countries and 700+ warehouses and forward stocking locations, strategically located to support customer growth and expansion. Flash Global's solutions encompass unrivalled global trade services, state-of-the-art post-sales technology, and warehousing and distribution services. Flash Global's customers include Fortune 500 companies, leading technology brands, and mid-level technology companies.

"This is an exciting milestone for Flash Global," said Sam Mikles, President and CEO of Flash Global, who will continue to lead the company alongside the existing management team. "Comvest brings deep sector experience as well as meaningful operating and investment resources to support our vision for the strategic growth of Flash Global. We will continue to be a trusted partner to our customers, provide creative and innovative solutions, and create additional value-added services to support the needs of the market and our customers."

"Flash Global is a world-class provider of service logistics solutions. Comvest is excited to partner with a strong leadership team and invest in the company's next phase of growth," said Maneesh Chawla, a Senior Partner at Comvest. "Flash Global's deep customer relationships, global footprint, and extensive experience in global trade compliance set the stage for the Company's continued momentum in the growing outsourced supply chain sector."

G2 Capital Advisors acted as financial advisor and Moore & Van Allen served as legal advisor to Flash Global in connection with the transaction. Akerman LLP served as legal advisor and Configure Partners served as exclusive debt placement agent to Comvest.

About Flash Global

Headquartered in New Jersey, Flash Global designs and implements end-to-end service supply chain strategies for rapidly expanding companies, including many of the world's top high-tech companies. Flash creates global solutions that are locally fueled, enabling companies to efficiently scale in countries all around the world. Companies leverage in-region and in-country expertise throughout Flash's worldwide infrastructure of distribution centers, a global command center, and forward stocking locations to seamlessly move products across international borders and serve their customer base. To learn more about Flash Global, visit www.flashglobal.com.

About Comvest Partners

Comvest is an operationally focused private investment firm that has provided equity and debt capital to well-positioned middle-market companies throughout North America since 2000. Through its private equity, direct lending and special opportunities investment platforms, Comvest offers tailored investment solutions across the capital structure, deep industry and operating expertise, a collaborative approach, and significant transaction experience as an active investor. Today, Comvest manages more than $8.9 billion in assets, and has invested over $9.2 billion since inception. Based in West Palm Beach, Comvest also maintains offices in Chicago and New York. For more information, please visit www.comvest.com.

