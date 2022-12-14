GIRLS EMBRACING MOTHERS RELEASES REPORT SHOWCASING SHOCKING LACK OF DATA COLLECTED ON CHILDREN WITH INCARCERATED PARENTS

Majority of states are not tracking information on America's most vulnerable children, according to the findings included in the report

DALLAS, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Girls Embracing Mothers (GEM) – the nonprofit organization empowering young girls with mothers in prison to break the cycle of incarceration and to lead successful lives – released "Love Beyond Bars", which highlights that less than a quarter of US states collect reliable data on the status of incarcerated women with children.

At least 5.3 million children in the United States have been separated from a parent in jail or prison, and more than 10 million children have had a parent caught up in some aspect of the criminal legal process. This lived experience has a profound effect on the overall wellbeing of the children. GEM's research reveals that the majority of states fail to put appropriate mechanisms in place to support children of incarcerated parents. This lack of monitoring harms state and federal responses that can create better policies and approaches to prevent these millions of children from experiencing the lifelong consequences and generational trauma associated with parental incarceration.

Over the course of 2022, GEM conducted outreach to the Department of Corrections in all fifty states to discover whether any states currently have procedures in place to collect data on the number of incarcerated people – particularly women – who are parents to minor children. Outreach was conducted by phone and email, as well as public information, research, and FOIA requests. A total of 171 outreach attempts were made as, in most cases, it took an average of three or more outreach attempts per state before receiving a response.

The research found:

Twenty-four states (48%) do not collect any type of data on the number of incarcerated women with children.

An additional nine states (18%) felt that the data collected is unreliable because it is self-reported.

Six states (12%) were nonresponsive to the request for information.

Only eleven states (22%) could confirm that they track the number of incarcerated women with dependents.

"Growing up with a mother in prison, I've grown to deeply understand why children of incarcerated parents are often referred to as the hidden victims of mass incarceration," said Brittany Barnett, founder and president of Girls Embracing Mothers. "Transparency is the first step in a long journey to support these vulnerable children and the government must take responsibility for collecting and maintaining this life saving data."

To read the full report and learn more about GEM's ongoing work, please visit www.girlsembracingmothers.org.

About Girls Embracing Mothers (GEM)

Girls Embracing Mothers, Inc. is a Dallas based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. GEM's primary focus is to empower girls in grades K-12 with mothers in prison to break the cycle of incarceration and lead successful lives with vision and purpose.

Media Contacts

Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis | BrittanyBarnett@ssmandl.com

Milltown Partners | brittanybarnett@milltownpartners.com

View original content:

SOURCE Girls Embracing Mothers