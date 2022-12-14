Lennar Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Results

2022 Fourth Quarter Highlights – comparisons to the prior year quarter

Net earnings per diluted share increased 16% to $4.55

Net earnings increased 11% to $1.3 billion

Deliveries increased 13% to 20,064 homes

New orders decreased 15% to 13,200 homes; new orders dollar value decreased 24% to $5.5 billion

Backlog decreased 21% to 18,869 homes; backlog dollar value decreased 23% to $8.7 billion

Total revenues increased 21% to $10.2 billion

Homebuilding operating earnings increased 4% to $1.8 billion Pre-impairment gross margin on home sales of 25.3% - down 270 basis points ("bps")

Financial Services operating earnings of $124.8 million , compared to operating earnings of $111.2 million

Multifamily operating earnings of $14.8 million , compared to operating earnings of $9.3 million

Lennar Other operating loss of $106.1 million , compared to operating loss of $176.2 million

Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents of $4.6 billion

Years supply of owned homesites improved to 2.5 years, compared to 3.0 years

Controlled homesites increased to 63%, compared to 59%

No outstanding borrowings under the Company's $2.6 billion revolving credit facility

Homebuilding debt to total capital improved to 14.4%, compared to 18.3%

2022 Fiscal Year Highlights – comparisons to the prior year

Net earnings, deliveries and revenues for 2022 were the highest in the Company's history

Net earnings per diluted share increased 10% to $15.72

Net earnings increased 4% to $4.6 billion

Deliveries increased 11% to 66,399 homes

New orders decreased 5% to 61,105 homes

Total revenues increased 24% to $33.7 billion

Net margin on home sales improved 170 bps to 21.4 %

Retired early $575 million of homebuilding senior notes due November 2022

Repurchased 11 million shares of Lennar common stock for $967.4 million

MIAMI, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation's largest homebuilders, today reported results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended November 30, 2022. Fourth quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2022 were $1.3 billion, or $4.55 per diluted share, compared to $1.2 billion, or $3.91 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net earnings attributable to Lennar for the year ended November 30, 2022 were $4.6 billion, or $15.72 per diluted share, compared to $4.4 billion, or $14.27 per diluted share for the year ended November 30, 2021. Excluding mark-to-market adjustments on technology investments in both years, and homebuilding impairments and deposit write-offs in 2022, fourth quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2022 were $1.5 billion, or $5.02 per diluted share, compared to fourth quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2021 of $1.3 billion, or $4.36 per diluted share.

Stuart Miller, Executive Chairman of Lennar, said, "We are pleased to announce our fourth quarter results which were consistent with our previously articulated strategies. In the fourth quarter, our earnings were $1.3 billion, or $4.55 per diluted share, compared to $1.2 billion, or $3.91 per diluted share for the fourth quarter last year. Excluding mark-to-market losses on our technology investments, homebuilding impairments and deposit write-offs, fourth quarter earnings were $1.5 billion, or $5.02 per diluted share, compared to $1.3 billion, or $4.36 per diluted share for the fourth quarter last year, excluding mark-to-market losses, a 10% and 15% increase year over year, respectively."

Mr. Miller continued, "In the fourth quarter, consistent with our strategy of maintaining tight inventory control, our home deliveries were 20,064, up 13% over last year, and in line with our guidance estimate given at the beginning of the quarter. Additionally, we produced a pre-impairment homebuilding gross margin of 25.3% and homebuilding S,G&A expenses of 5.8%, leading to a 19.5% pre-impairment net margin. Our gross margin declined by 270 basis points year-over-year as we adjusted the price of both our new home sales and homes in backlog to market to reduce cancellation rates and promote deliveries."

We matched our starts pace to sales pace and drove sales by our "pricing to market" to turn inventory, generate cash, and maximize returns. Accordingly, our new orders in the fourth quarter were down 15%, year over year, which compares favorably to reported market conditions, including a cancellation rate of 26%, compared to 12% last year. Our sales volume and pricing have clearly been impacted by rising interest rates, but there remains a significant national shortage of housing, especially workforce housing, and there is still demand as we navigate the rebalance between price and interest rates."

"We have also remained very focused on our balance sheet and liquidity. Accordingly, at year end, we had homebuilding debt to capital of 14.4%, the lowest in our history, no borrowings on our $2.6 billion revolver and cash of $4.6 billion. With liquidity of $7.2 billion and no debt maturing until fiscal 2024, our balance sheet has never been in a stronger position than it is today."

Rick Beckwitt, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-President of Lennar, said, "Much of our balance sheet and inventory management progress was driven by our land strategy, while simultaneously driving sales, deliveries and managing production. During the quarter, we reassessed every deal in our land pipeline and worked with our strong land relationships to improve the underwriting on many deals. Our ending community count for the quarter was 1,208, which was up slightly from the third quarter. We also continued to make significant progress on our land light strategy. This was evidenced by our years supply of owned homesites improving to 2.5 years from 3.0 years and our controlled homesite percentage increasing to 63% from 59% year over year."

Jon Jaffe, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-President of Lennar, said, "During the quarter, consistent with our strategy of cost control and cycle time reduction, our homebuilding machine continued to be intensely focused on carefully managing production. Our cycle time during the quarter was flat sequentially, indicating that the well documented supply chain and labor issues that impacted our productivity are beginning to become more manageable and perhaps subside. Our quarterly starts and sales pace were 3.6 homes and 3.7 homes per community, respectively, and we ended the fourth quarter with approximately 900 completed, unsold homes, less than one home per community, demonstrating our focus on inventory management."

Mr. Miller concluded, "As we have seen over the past quarters, interest rates are fluctuating and are likely to continue to move, and the housing market will continue to rebalance pricing and interest rates. While we have a clear-cut strategy of execution, as we look towards 2023, we will only give broad boundaries for deliveries and gross margin. For the first quarter of 2023, the range for deliveries will be between 12,000 to 13,500 homes and gross margin will be about 21%. For the full year 2023, the range for deliveries will be between 60,000 to 65,000 homes. We continue to fortify our balance sheet with significant liquidity and operate from a position of strength, enabling us to continue to execute on our core strategies and outperform in periods of uncertainty."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS



THREE MONTHS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2022 COMPARED TO

THREE MONTHS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2021

Homebuilding

Revenues from home sales increased 21% in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $9.7 billion from $8.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. Revenues were higher primarily due to a 13% increase in the number of home deliveries and an 8% increase in the average sales price. New home deliveries increased to 20,064 homes in the fourth quarter of 2022 from 17,819 homes in the fourth quarter of 2021. The average sales price of homes delivered was $483,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $448,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Gross margins on home sales were $2.4 billion, or 24.8% (25.3% pre-impairment), in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $2.2 billion, or 28.0%, in the fourth quarter of 2021. Gross margins in the fourth quarter of 2022 include $30.8 million of homebuilding impairments in eight communities and $13.6 million of impairments to the Company's homes in backlog. During the fourth quarter of 2022, gross margin decreased due to an increase in costs per square foot primarily due to higher material and labor costs and higher land costs, which were partially offset by an increase in revenues per square foot, which was negatively impacted by higher sales incentives. Gross loss on land sales was $21.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, which includes $37.2 million of deposit write-offs as the Company walked away from 27,800 controlled homesites. This compared to gross margin on land sales of $6.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $563.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $477.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. As a percentage of revenues from home sales, selling, general and administrative expenses improved to 5.8% in the fourth quarter of 2022, from 6.0% in the fourth quarter of 2021. This was the lowest percentage in the Company's history primarily due to an increase in leverage as a result of higher volume and average sales price and benefits of the Company's technology efforts.

Financial Services

Operating earnings for the Financial Services segment were $124.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $111.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in operating earnings was primarily due to higher volume and lower costs in the Company's title business due to benefits of the Company's technology efforts.

Other Ancillary Businesses

Operating earnings for the Multifamily segment were $14.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $9.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Operating loss for the Lennar Other segment was $106.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to an operating loss of $176.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Lennar Other operating loss for both the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2021 was primarily due to negative mark-to-market adjustments on the Company's publicly traded technology investments.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS



YEAR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2022 COMPARED TO

YEAR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2021

Homebuilding

Revenues from home sales increased 25% in the year ended November 30, 2022 to $31.8 billion from $25.3 billion in the year ended November 30, 2021. Revenues were higher primarily due to an 11% increase in the number of home deliveries and a 13% increase in the average sales price. New home deliveries increased to 66,399 homes in the year ended November 30, 2022 from 59,825 homes in the year ended November 30, 2021. The average sales price of homes delivered was $480,000 in the year ended November 30, 2022, compared to $424,000 in the year ended November 30, 2021.

Gross margins on home sales were $8.8 billion, or 27.5% (27.7% pre-impairment), in the year ended November 30, 2022, compared to $6.8 billion, or 26.8%, in the year ended November 30, 2021. Gross margins in the year ended November 30, 2022 include $33.6 million of homebuilding impairments in nine communities and $18.1 million of impairments to the Company's homes in backlog taken during the year. During the year ended November 30, 2022, an increase in costs per square foot primarily due to higher materials and labor costs, was mostly offset by an increase in revenues per square foot. Overall, gross margins improved year over year as land costs remained relatively flat while interest expense decreased as a result of the Company's focus on reducing debt. Gross loss on land sales was $28.5 million in the year ended November 30, 2022, which includes $47.9 million of deposit write-offs as the Company walked away from 42,000 controlled homesites. This compared to gross margin on land sales of $24.3 million in the year ended November 30, 2021.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $2.0 billion in the year ended November 30, 2022, compared to $1.8 billion in the year ended November 30, 2021. As a percentage of revenues from home sales, selling, general and administrative expenses improved to 6.2% in the year ended November 30, 2022, from 7.1% in the year ended November 30, 2021, due to a decrease in broker commissions, an increase in leverage, and benefits of the Company's technology efforts.

Financial Services

Operating earnings for the Financial Services segment were $381.9 million in the year ended November 30, 2022. The operating earnings included a $35.5 million one-time charge due to an increase in a litigation accrual in the third quarter related to a court judgment. The Company has appealed this judgment since it believes there were clear errors of law made by the trial court. Excluding this one-time charge, operating earnings were $417.4 million, compared to operating earnings of $490.4 million in the year ended November 30, 2021. The decrease in operating earnings was primarily due to lower mortgage net margins driven by a more competitive mortgage market, partially offset by an increase in rate lock volume. Mortgage results were partially offset by the Company's title earnings, which increased primarily due to higher revenues per transaction and lower costs due to benefits of the Company's technology efforts.

Other Ancillary Businesses

Operating earnings for the Multifamily segment were $66.8 million in the year ended November 30, 2022, compared to $21.5 million in the year ended November 30, 2021. Operating loss for the Lennar Other segment was $735.6 million in the year ended November 30, 2022, compared to operating earnings of $733.0 million in the year ended November 30, 2021. Lennar Other operating loss for the year ended November 30, 2022 was primarily due to negative mark-to-market adjustments on the Company's publicly traded technology investments. The operating earnings for the year ended November 30, 2021 were primarily due to positive mark-to-market adjustments on the Company's publicly traded technology investments and the gain on the sale of the Company's solar business.

Debt Transaction

During the year ended November 30, 2022, the Company retired early $575 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.75% senior notes due November 2022. The redemption price, which was paid in cash, was 100% of the principal amount plus accrued but unpaid interest.

Tax Rate

For both the years ended November 30, 2022 and 2021, the Company had a tax provision of $1.4 billion, which resulted in an overall effective income tax rate of 22.8% and 23.5%, respectively. The Company's overall effective income tax rate was lower in 2022 primarily due to the resolution of an uncertain state tax position and the retroactive reinstatement of the energy efficient home credits for 2022, resulting from the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act by Congress.

Share Repurchases

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 1.6 million shares of its common stock for $120.5 million at an average per share price of $75.32. For the year ended November 30, 2022, the Company repurchased 11.0 million shares of its common stock for $967.4 million at an average per share price of $88.20.

Liquidity

At November 30, 2022, the Company had $4.6 billion of Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents and no outstanding borrowings under its $2.6 billion revolving credit facility, thereby providing $7.2 billion of available capacity.

Guidance

The following are the Company's expected results of its homebuilding and financial services activities:



First Quarter 2023

Fiscal Year 2023 New Orders 12,000 - 13,500



Deliveries 12,000 - 13,500

60,000 - 65,000 Average Sales Price $440,000 - $450,000



Gross Margin % on Home Sales About 21.0%



S,G&A as a % of Home Sales About 8.0%



Financial Services Operating Earnings $50 million - $55 million





About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the homebuilding market and other markets in which we participate. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. Rather, forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties inherent in our business that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include slowdowns in real estate markets in regions where we have significant Homebuilding or Multifamily development activities; decreased demand for our homes, either for sale or for rent, or Multifamily rental apartments; the potential impact of inflation; the impact of increased cost of mortgage financing for homebuyers, increased interest rates or increased competition in the mortgage industry; supply shortages and increased costs related to construction materials, including lumber, and labor; cost increases related to real estate taxes and insurance; the effect of increased interest rates with regard to our fund's borrowings on the willingness of the funds to invest in new projects; reductions in the market value of the Company's investments in public companies; natural disasters or catastrophic events for which our insurance may not provide adequate coverage; our inability to successfully execute our strategies and our planned spin-off of certain businesses; a decline in the value of the land and home inventories we maintain and resulting possible future writedowns of the carrying value of our real estate assets; the forfeiture of deposits related to land purchase options we decide not to exercise; the potential negative impact to our business of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; possible unfavorable losses in legal proceedings; conditions in the capital, credit and financial markets; changes in laws, regulations or the regulatory environment affecting our business, and the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2021. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

A conference call to discuss the Company's fourth quarter earnings will be held at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, December 15, 2022. The call will be broadcast live on the Internet and can be accessed through the Company's website at investors.lennar.com. If you are unable to participate in the conference call, the call will be archived at investors.lennar.com for 90 days. A replay of the conference call will also be available later that day by calling 203-369-3604 and entering 5723593 as the confirmation number.

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Revenues and Operating Information (In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Years Ended

November 30,

November 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues:













Homebuilding $ 9,741,652

8,015,636

31,951,335

25,545,242 Financial Services 230,735

228,956

809,680

898,745 Multifamily 179,167

188,395

865,603

665,232 Lennar Other 22,813

573

44,392

21,457 Total revenues $ 10,174,367

8,433,560

33,671,010

27,130,676















Homebuilding operating earnings $ 1,823,832

1,756,274

6,777,317

5,031,762 Financial Services operating earnings 125,228

111,404

383,302

491,014 Multifamily operating earnings 14,911

9,323

69,493

21,453 Lennar Other operating earnings (loss) (105,111)

(176,186)

(734,649)

733,035 Corporate general and administrative expenses (80,073)

(102,191)

(414,498)

(398,381) Charitable foundation contribution (20,064)

(17,819)

(66,399)

(59,825) Earnings before income taxes 1,758,723

1,580,805

6,014,566

5,819,058 Provision for income taxes (414,789)

(387,155)

(1,366,065)

(1,362,509) Net earnings (including net earnings attributable to noncontrolling

interests) 1,343,934

1,193,650

4,648,501

4,456,549 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 21,490

3,159

34,376

26,438 Net earnings attributable to Lennar $ 1,322,444

1,190,491

4,614,125

4,430,111















Average shares outstanding:













Basic 287,362

301,238

289,824

306,612 Diluted 287,362

301,238

289,824

306,612















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 4.56

3.91

15.74

14.28 Diluted $ 4.55

3.91

15.72

14.27















Supplemental information:













Interest incurred (1) $ 49,970

64,516

230,839

275,091















EBIT (2):













Net earnings attributable to Lennar $ 1,322,444

1,190,491

4,614,125

4,430,111 Provision for income taxes 414,789

387,155

1,366,065

1,362,509 Interest expense included in:













Costs of homes sold 80,980

93,868

293,105

342,756 Costs of land sold 139

190

498

2,475 Homebuilding other income, net 3,899

5,014

19,128

20,142 Total interest expense 85,018

99,072

312,731

365,373 EBIT $ 1,822,251

1,676,718

6,292,921

6,157,993





(1) Amount represents interest incurred related to Homebuilding debt. (2) EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as earnings before interest and taxes. This financial measure has been

presented because the Company finds it important and useful in evaluating its performance and believes that it helps readers of

the Company's financial statements compare its operations with those of its competitors. Although management finds EBIT to

be an important measure in conducting and evaluating the Company's operations, this measure has limitations as an analytical

tool as it is not reflective of the actual profitability generated by the Company during the period. Management compensates for

the limitations of using EBIT by using this non-GAAP measure only to supplement the Company's GAAP results. Due to the

limitations discussed, EBIT should not be viewed in isolation, as it is not a substitute for GAAP measures.

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Segment Information (In thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Years Ended

November 30,

November 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Homebuilding revenues:













Sales of homes $ 9,654,320

7,970,752

31,778,885

25,348,105 Sales of land 79,153

36,430

143,041

167,913 Other homebuilding 8,179

8,454

29,409

29,224 Total revenues 9,741,652

8,015,636

31,951,335

25,545,242















Homebuilding costs and expenses:













Costs of homes sold 7,255,931

5,741,575

23,025,467

18,562,213 Costs of land sold 100,224

30,086

171,589

143,631 Selling, general and administrative 563,356

477,581

1,964,243

1,796,697 Total costs and expenses 7,919,511

6,249,242

25,161,299

20,502,541 Homebuilding net margins 1,822,141

1,766,394

6,790,036

5,042,701 Homebuilding equity in loss from unconsolidated entities (7,159)

(10,343)

(17,235)

(14,205) Homebuilding other income, net 8,850

223

4,516

3,266 Homebuilding operating earnings $ 1,823,832

1,756,274

6,777,317

5,031,762















Financial Services revenues $ 230,735

228,956

809,680

898,745 Financial Services costs and expenses 105,507

117,552

426,378

407,731 Financial Services operating earnings $ 125,228

111,404

383,302

491,014















Multifamily revenues $ 179,167

188,395

865,603

665,232 Multifamily costs and expenses 194,609

178,421

848,931

652,810 Multifamily equity in earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

and other income, net 30,353

(651)

52,821

9,031 Multifamily operating earnings $ 14,911

9,323

69,493

21,453















Lennar Other revenues $ 22,813

573

44,392

21,457 Lennar Other costs and expenses 8,608

11,961

32,258

30,955 Lennar Other equity in earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities and

other income (expense), net, and other gain (loss) (1) (23,196)

15,191

(91,689)

231,731 Lennar Other unrealized gain (loss) from technology investments (2) (96,120)

(179,989)

(655,094)

510,802 Lennar Other operating earnings (loss) $ (105,111)

(176,186)

(734,649)

733,035





(1) During the year ended November 30, 2021, the Company realized a gain of $158.1 million on the sale of its residential solar

business. (2) The following is a detail of Lennar Other unrealized gain (loss) from technology investments:







Three Months Ended

Years Ended

November 30,

November 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Blend Labs (BLND) mark-to-market $ (4,120)

(13,596)

(25,630)

(6,744) Hippo (HIPO) mark-to-market (27,111)

(117,221)

(222,447)

207,634 Opendoor (OPEN) mark-to-market (46,525)

(33,444)

(265,276)

239,312 SmartRent (SMRT) mark-to-market (6,746)

(21,310)

(78,177)

79,483 Sonder (SOND) mark-to-market (39)

—

(2,339)

— Sunnova (NOVA) mark-to-market (11,579)

5,582

(61,225)

(8,883)

$ (96,120)

(179,989)

(655,094)

510,802

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Summary of Deliveries, New Orders and Backlog (Dollars in thousands, except average sales price) (unaudited)

Lennar's reportable homebuilding segments and all other homebuilding operations not required to be reported separately have divisions located in:

East: Alabama, Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and South Carolina

Central: Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia

Texas: Texas

West: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington

Other: Urban divisions



For the Three Months Ended November 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021 Deliveries: Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 6,287

5,911

$ 2,832,364

2,273,561

$ 451,000

385,000 Central 4,186

3,747

1,874,285

1,525,027

448,000

407,000 Texas 3,721

3,096

1,174,159

958,938

316,000

310,000 West 5,864

5,057

3,795,099

3,218,377

647,000

636,000 Other 6

8

3,570

7,774

595,000

972,000 Total 20,064

17,819

$ 9,679,477

7,983,677

$ 483,000

448,000

Of the total homes delivered listed above, 59 homes with a dollar value of $25.2 million and an average sales price of $426,000 represent home deliveries from unconsolidated entities for the three months ended November 30, 2022, compared to 37 home deliveries with a dollar value of $12.9 million and an average sales price of $349,000 for the three months ended November 30, 2021.



At November 30,

For the Three Months Ended November 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021 New Orders: Active Communities

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 316

345

5,091

5,093

$ 2,114,576

2,119,658

$ 415,000

416,000 Central 313

302

2,299

2,940

937,816

1,280,027

408,000

435,000 Texas 235

241

2,706

3,154

708,833

1,032,468

262,000

327,000 West 341

372

3,101

4,345

1,770,085

2,853,569

571,000

657,000 Other 3

3

3

7

2,109

6,418

703,000

917,000 Total 1,208

1,263

13,200

15,539

$ 5,533,419

7,292,140

$ 419,000

469,000

Of the total new orders listed above, 78 homes with a dollar value of $29.1 million and an average sales price of $373,000 represent new orders in eight active communities from unconsolidated entities for the three months ended November 30, 2022, compared to 34 new orders with a dollar value of $12.1 million and an average sales price of $356,000 in four active communities for the three months ended November 30, 2021.



For the Years Ended November 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021 Deliveries: Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 21,214

18,879

$ 9,268,940

6,846,153

$ 437,000

363,000 Central 13,152

12,138

5,830,587

4,807,195

443,000

396,000 Texas 12,993

10,939

4,212,223

3,204,609

324,000

293,000 West 19,015

17,850

12,513,277

10,503,304

658,000

588,000 Other 25

19

21,386

18,419

855,000

969,000 Total 66,399

59,825

$ 31,846,413

25,379,680

$ 480,000

424,000

Of the total homes delivered listed above, 174 homes with a dollar value of $67.5 million and an average sales price of $388,000 represent home deliveries from unconsolidated entities for the year ended November 30, 2022, compared to 95 home deliveries with a dollar value of $31.6 million and an average sales price of $332,000 for the year ended November 30, 2021.



For the Years Ended November 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021 New Orders: Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 21,649

20,566

$ 9,516,178

7,908,164

$ 440,000

385,000 Central 12,020

12,871

5,351,534

5,366,197

445,000

417,000 Texas 11,424

12,382

3,596,037

3,833,294

315,000

310,000 West 15,990

18,703

10,604,593

11,725,035

663,000

627,000 Other 22

21

18,608

20,513

846,000

977,000 Total 61,105

64,543

$ 29,086,950

28,853,203

$ 476,000

447,000

Of the total new orders listed above, 261 homes with a dollar value of $116.7 million and an average sales price of $447,000 represent new orders from unconsolidated entities for the year ended November 30, 2022, compared to 136 new orders with a dollar value of $48.8 million and an average sales price of $359,000 for the year ended November 30, 2021.



At November 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021 Backlog: Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 8,706

7,932

$ 3,820,714

3,448,719

$ 439,000

435,000 Central 4,025

5,104

1,855,430

2,321,174

461,000

455,000 Texas 2,697

4,266

837,083

1,453,270

310,000

341,000 West 3,440

6,465

2,226,477

4,135,161

647,000

640,000 Other 1

4

1,164

3,942

1,164,000

986,000 Total 18,869

23,771

$ 8,740,868

11,362,266

$ 463,000

478,000

Of the total homes in backlog listed above, 166 homes with a backlog dollar value of $77.8 million and an average sales price of $469,000 represent the backlog from unconsolidated entities at November 30, 2022, compared to 79 homes with a backlog dollar value of $28.6 million and an average sales price of $363,000 at November 30, 2021. During the year ended November 30, 2022, the Company acquired 339 homes and 53 homes in backlog in the East and Central Homebuilding segments, respectively.

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



November 30,

2022

2021 ASSETS





Homebuilding:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,616,124

2,735,213 Restricted cash 23,046

21,927 Receivables, net 673,980

490,278 Inventories:





Finished homes and construction in progress 11,718,507

10,446,139 Land and land under development 7,382,273

7,108,142 Consolidated inventory not owned 2,331,231

1,161,023 Total inventories 21,432,011

18,715,304 Investments in unconsolidated entities 1,173,164

972,084 Goodwill 3,442,359

3,442,359 Other assets 1,323,478

1,090,654

32,684,162

27,467,819 Financial Services 3,254,257

2,964,367 Multifamily 1,257,337

1,311,747 Lennar Other 788,539

1,463,845 Total assets $ 37,984,295

33,207,778







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Homebuilding:





Accounts payable $ 1,616,128

1,321,247 Liabilities related to consolidated inventory not owned 1,967,551

976,602 Senior notes and other debts payable, net 4,047,294

4,652,338 Other liabilities 3,347,673

2,920,055

10,978,646

9,870,242 Financial Services 2,353,904

1,906,343 Multifamily 313,484

288,930 Lennar Other 97,894

145,981 Total liabilities 13,743,928

12,211,496 Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock —

— Class A common stock of $0.10 par value 25,608

30,050 Class B common stock of $0.10 par value 3,660

3,944 Additional paid-in capital 5,417,796

8,807,891 Retained earnings 18,861,417

14,685,329 Treasury stock (210,389)

(2,709,448) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,408

(1,341) Total stockholders' equity 24,100,500

20,816,425 Noncontrolling interests 139,867

179,857 Total equity 24,240,367

20,996,282 Total liabilities and equity $ 37,984,295

33,207,778

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Supplemental Data (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited)



November 30,

2022

2021 Homebuilding debt $ 4,047,294

4,652,338 Stockholders' equity 24,100,500

20,816,425 Total capital $ 28,147,794

25,468,763 Homebuilding debt to total capital 14.4 %

18.3 %







Homebuilding debt $ 4,047,294

4,652,338 Less: Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents 4,616,124

2,735,213 Net homebuilding debt $ (568,830)

1,917,125 Net homebuilding debt to total capital (1) (2.4) %

8.4 %





(1) Net homebuilding debt to total capital is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net homebuilding debt (homebuilding debt

less homebuilding cash and cash equivalents) divided by total capital (net homebuilding debt plus stockholders' equity). The

Company believes the ratio of net homebuilding debt to total capital is a relevant and a useful financial measure to investors

in understanding the leverage employed in homebuilding operations. However, because net homebuilding debt to total capital

is not calculated in accordance with GAAP, this financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to

financial measures prescribed by GAAP. Rather, this non-GAAP financial measure should be used to supplement the

Company's GAAP results.

