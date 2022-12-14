UnifyWork Launch Event Inspires An Equitable Workforce Movement

CLEVELAND, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UnifyWork, the workforce intelligence platform powering regional talent networks, celebrated their recent launch into the Cleveland market on Dec. 7 at the Rocket Mortgage Field House.

A panel of experts was convened concurrently to discuss the key challenges around workforce development and the importance of equitable-based hiring, with speakers that included Cleveland Guardians CEO and Owner Paul Dolan, Pat Pastore, PNC regional president for Cleveland and Cuyahoga Community College President Emeritus, Alex Johnson.

"People are more than just a piece of paper," said UnifyWork CEO Stephen McHale. "There's a breadth of skills and talent that gets overlooked due to barriers of educational requirements or lack of keywords in a resume. We can now finally look at individuals as a whole and match them to in-demand jobs that better align with their skills and interests. Equitable-based hiring is a foundational element to the UnifyWork platform."

"We're thrilled to be a part of this game-changing innovation, which is being piloted in Northeast Ohio, but built to make a difference everywhere," Johnson said. "By driving bias out of the hiring process and using advanced technology, we can change the way that we are connecting talent to opportunities."

Employers and job seekers were able to join the platform at the event within minutes. One job seeker shared that she was "excited to finally see a company that puts people first" and gives them a better chance to find work that meets them where they are.

About UnifyWork

UnifyWork is the first workforce intelligence platform powering regional talent networks through its patented skills-based technology. The platform enables more equitable hiring practices and provides real-time data on job market supply and demand to help regions unleash their full economic potential. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, UnifyWork is a spin-out of UnifyLabs, a 509(a)3 non-profit founded in 2017, with the mission of powering inclusive prosperity. Learn more at unifywork.com.

