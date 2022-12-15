Cydcor Provides Thousands of Dollars and Hundreds of Gifts to Support Liberty Children's Home

Cydcor ends 2022 continuing to act on being a "people helping people" business.

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cydcor , the global leader in outsourced sales and customer acquisition services maintains walking its talk of being a "people helping people" business announced the success of two major philanthropic programs in 2022. The company shared that it has raised much-needed funds and resources for Belize-based Liberty Children's Home, a sanctuary for more than 40 abused, abandoned, and neglected children, some of whom also have special needs or suffer from HIV or AIDS. Liberty has been Cydcor's Philanthropy of Choice for the past 5 years.

"Giving back to the community locally and globally is a core part of our culture." Cydcor CEO and President Vera Quinn

At a business-wide event earlier this year, Cydcor and its network of independent sales offices donated nearly $10,000 to Liberty. Funds raised will go directly towards fulfilling some of the home's vital basic needs like building repairs, grounds upgrades, food, utilities as well as educational supplies and sports equipment. Financial support has been even more critically needed due to the lingering effects that the COVID-19 pandemic had on Belize's local economy, and the inability of volunteers being able to travel to Belize and provide support in person.

"Working with Liberty Children's Home, I've seen the direct impact of our fundraising efforts on the kids who call Liberty home. The organization has such a positive impact on these children and provides them with a safe and loving environment," said Cydcor CEO and President Vera Quinn. "Giving back to the community locally and globally is a core part of our culture," Quinn concluded.

In addition to fundraising, Cydcor and the field sales offices held a Holiday gift drive, which provided clothing, toys, technology, and basic health and personal care items for the more than 62 children. Programs dedicated to supporting Liberty Children's Home will continue in 2023 with a Cydcor-sponsored visit to Liberty for those individuals who raise the most monies for the organization.

