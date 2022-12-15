ERGATTA ANNOUNCES EXPANSION INTO GERMAN MARKET

Following successful launches in the UK and Ireland, Ergatta sets out to deepen its presence across Europe

NEW YORK and NORDHORN, Germany, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ergatta , the game-based home fitness brand, announced today that it will begin sales of its connected rowing machine in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Sales are now live, with orders shipping within 1-2 weeks of purchase. This announcement comes on the heels of Ergatta's recent expansion into the UK, announced in October. Ergatta has an exclusive distribution partnership in Germany with the Nordhorn-based WaterRower NOHrD Group, the leader in elegantly designed fitness equipment made from natural materials.

"Our game-based concept has really caught on in the US market, particularly with folks that are less enamored with the boutique fitness class experience, in-person or digital," said Tom Aulet, Co-Founder and CEO of Ergatta. "We're thrilled to get our product in front of German consumers, who in my experience tend to be less inclined towards American-style fitness classes. I can't think of a better partner than the WaterRower NOHrD Group to make this happen."

Many consumers are leaning away from traditional classes and instructor-led workouts, and looking for an alternative that taps into intrinsic sources of motivation. Ergatta offers thousands of different game-based workout options that are interactive, engaging and personalized to the user. Through its exclusive distribution partnership with WaterRower NOHrD Group, Ergatta is able to bring to Germany a premium home fitness experience that combines elegant wooden hardware with compelling digital content. In a November survey of American consumers , 82% said they planned to work out at least 50% of the time at home. As the home workout trend gradually makes its way across the country and now the globe, the design and storage ability of fitness equipment will become crucial. The Ergatta Rower's elegant wood-based design complements any home and is easily stored upright in the space of a bar stool.

"After a successful launch in the UK, we're excited to keep up the momentum," said Peter King, CEO of WaterRower. "Our customers and distribution partners in the region have been interested in products with a digital component for some time. We can't wait to bring them Ergatta."

Revenue in the Digital Fitness & Well-Being segment is projected to reach $1.75 billion in Germany by the end of 2022 and is expected to show an annual growth rate of 8.86%, resulting in a projected market volume of $2.67 billion by 2027. This steady and consistent rise makes Germany an ideal market for Ergatta as it looks to expand its footprint and grow its community of members.

The Ergatta Rower will retail for €2,495, which includes the cost of delivery. It can be purchased exclusively on Nohrd.com/de/Ergatta , at NOHrD showrooms in Hamburg, Nordhorn, Munich, Vienna (AT) and Sursee (CH), as well as at select distribution partners.

About Ergatta

Ergatta is the leader in game-based fitness, an approach created to provide a thoughtful alternative for those who aren't motivated by traditional fitness classes and instructor-led workouts. Instead of a typical class, Ergatta's workouts encourage its members through thousands of different game options that are constantly evolving and improving to captivate members and motivate them to achieve their goals. Unlike the group fitness classes and training applications that have saturated the fitness market, Ergatta offers workouts both live and on-demand that are carefully calibrated towards individual user profiles and fitness objectives. Using active intelligence, the membership-based platform matches racers to create rivalries and automatically recalibrates with increased levels of fitness. Handcrafted in Rhode Island from durable and beautiful cherry wood, the Ergatta machine was designed to physically and aesthetically compliment the home. Crafted for mobility, the rower, which utilizes near-silent water resistance technology, can be effortlessly transported and stored within seconds. It is intuitively designed so it is easy to use without any prior rowing knowledge. The Ergatta Rower is available for purchase for $2,499.00 on www.Ergatta.com . The brand's investors to-date include Advance Venture Partners, Greycroft, Fifth Wall, Gaingels, TechStars, and WaterRower as well as high-profile angel investors Hans Tung (GGV), musicians Chamillionaire and E-40, Adrian Auon (Forward, Google), Mustafa Suleyman (DeepMind, Google), Mark Pincus (Zynga), Operator Partners, Scott Dorsey (ExactTarget, High Alpha), Joe Zawadzki (MediaMath), and Steve Simon (Indiana Pacers).

About WaterRower

Widely regarded as the most realistic simulator of on-water rowing, WaterRower has been dedicated to creating rowing machines of exceptional quality and design for over 30 years. Offering a low-impact, full-body workout, the WaterRower is acclaimed not only for its exercise benefits, but also as an outstanding design innovation. Hand-built in the USA, all timber used to manufacture wooden WaterRower rowing machines is sourced from sustainably managed hardwood forests in the Appalachian Mountains. The official water rowing machine of British Rowing; the WaterRower is suitable for everyone from an elite athlete to a complete beginner.

