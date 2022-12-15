IGEL Announces the Validation of IGEL OS on the Cloud-First HP Elite t655

Designed for today's hybrid work environments, the combination of IGEL OS and the high-performance HP Elite t655 thin clients simplify the procurement and deployment of secure, scalable cloud-enabled workspaces while optimizing the user experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the managed endpoint operating system for secure access to any digital workspace, today announced IGEL OS is now certified by HP for the cloud-first HP Elite t655 thin clients and comes pre-installed on the devices, which begin shipping on Friday, December 16. Additionally, IGEL has validated the HP Elite t655 thin clients as Advanced, meaning it is continuously tested by IGEL with the latest versions of IGEL OS. In combination with the high-performance HP Elite t655, IGEL OS enables businesses to simplify and secure the deployment of their cloud-enabled workspaces while enabling an immersive, productive user experience in today's hybrid work environments.

"The validation as IGEL Ready Advanced and installation of IGEL OS on the HP Elite t655 thin clients by HP, is an important milestone in our global collaboration with HP," said Jed Ayres, CEO, IGEL. "In adding the new cloud-first endpoints to our growing portfolio of IGEL Ready HP endpoint hardware solutions, we are providing our mutual partners and customers with greater flexibility of choice and increased access to the best-of-breed offerings they need to power the modern hybrid workplace."

The HP Elite t655 thin clients join the HP t430, t540 and t640 devices that are tested with IGEL OS, validated as IGEL Ready Advanced, and pre-installed by HP. The availability of IGEL OS, the managed endpoint operating system that is purpose-built for secure, high-fidelity access to digital workspaces on any cloud, pre-installed on these endpoints by HP simplifies the procurement, implementation, and support of these solutions for IGEL partners and customers.

"Now, more than ever, businesses are relying on virtualization to improve the efficiency and productivity of their end-users as the shift from physical desktops to cloud-enabled workspaces accelerates," said Alex Thatcher, Sr. Director, HP Cloud Clients. "Together with IGEL, we are proud to address the needs of hybrid work environments by empowering organizations with solutions that maximize the security, scalability, and simplicity of their end user computing deployments."

"As a longtime partner of IGEL, ADN is pleased to see the continued growth of IGEL's alliance with HP through the certification of the HP Elite t655 thin client," said Hermann Ramacher, CEO, ADN. "For our customers, this means even greater flexibility of choice when selecting HP thin client hardware for the delivery of IGEL OS-powered cloud workspaces within their Microsoft, Citrix, and VMware environments."

Christian Korner, RVP Sales, Connection Enterprise Solutions said, "We are excited to see IGEL expanding its relationship with HP through the certification of the HP Elite t655 thin clients. As an IGEL partner, we see tremendous opportunity for Connection in terms of providing full lifecycle support for our customers as they migrate their endpoints to the cloud. The combination of HP hardware and IGEL OS creates a more secure, manageable, and cost-effective IT environment that is much simpler to deploy and manage."

HP is a member of the IGEL Ready program, a growing ecosystem that now includes 120+ providers of hardware, software, and peripheral solutions, all of which are validated for use with IGEL OS in delivering a powerful, productive, and secure user experience for modern workplace environments. In November 2021, HP became an inaugural partner in the new IGEL Ready Strategic Platform Level, which is offered to members by invitation only.

About IGEL

Today, the world of work is hybrid. Multiple clouds can deliver applications sourced from anywhere to a widely distributed workforce using all types of devices. Right at the moment when the world of work needs it most, IGEL has the solution for fully managed, secure endpoint access to any digital workspace that gives IT teams strong control and end-users the freedom to work as they wish in a hybrid world. Enabling choice of any cloud, from any device, anywhere, IGEL unlocks a collaborative and productive end user computing experience while solving the common security and management challenges required to compete and win in today's world of hybrid work. With a growing ecosystem of more than 120 IGEL Ready technology partners, IGEL has offices in Europe and the United States and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

