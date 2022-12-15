InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Cleaning Tool for Baseboards (AUP-645)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to be able to clean my baseboards at home without having to get down on my hands and knees," said an inventor from New Braunfels, Texas. "I came up with this idea so that I could clean my baseboards quickly and easily without having to endure the usual stress and strain."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

She developed the BASEBOARD EXPRESS to provide a quick, easy way to clean baseboards. The design eliminates the need to get down on hands and knees in order to scrub baseboards clean. This saves time and effort, and reduces physical stress and strain. It ensures that baseboards remain clean and well maintained. Furthermore, the invention is ideal for use by individuals with limited mobility.

The original design was submitted to the Austin office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-AUP-645, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp