Jumptuit Health Unveils Geolocation Health Scenario Forecasting for Environmental Exposures, Viruses and Diseases

Individualized Health Alerts Prior to Entering Potentially Unhealthy Environments

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumptuit Health http://www.jumptuit.co announced today the market availability of its Individualized Preventive Health Forecast Alerts and Notifications SaaS modules on January 16, 2023.

Jumptuit Health reduces dangerous exposures to climate change induced extreme heat and cold events, increased frequency of wildfire pollution, and airborne and contact viruses.

Environmental Exposure Forecasts enable individuals to modify their behavior based on threshold levels that generate alerts, mitigating the unhealthy effects of climate change and pollution, viruses and toxins on an individual's health.

Case Trend Forecasts for viruses that are airborne, vector-borne and direct-contact transmitted, and for diseases that are caused by polluted air, contaminated water and food sources, enable individuals to modify their behavior and avoid potentially unhealthy exposures.

Knowing the ecosystem conditions at future geolocations and times that affect the air we breathe, the water we drink, and the food we eat can help to prevent illnesses and save lives. Jumptuit Health analyzes how an individual's health attributes may be affected by these forecasted exposures.

Jumptuit Health's Environmental Exposure Forecasts generate Respiratory, Cardiovascular and Cerebral Alerts and Notifications based on an individual's attributes and behaviors, and are accessible through vehicle navigation systems, flight trackers and mobile devices.

Jumptuit Health also addresses the impact of environmental co-exposures on an individual's health, such as the combination of extreme heat and particulate air pollution (Ambient Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5)) caused by climate change.

Jumptuit Health forecasts interactions in the physical environment and their potential impact on an individual's health and safety, including Air Quality Index (AQI), Particulate Matter (PM2.5), Hectopascal (Barometric) Pressure (hPa), Heat Index, UV Index, Altitude, Temperature, Humidity, Ozone (O3), Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2), Sulfur Dioxide (SO2), etc., as well as the spread of infectious diseases (e.g., the Common Cold, Covid, Influenza, Pneumonia, RSV, Tuberculosis).

Based on geo-temporal forecasts and analyses of trending symptoms and reported cases of viruses, diseases, severe illnesses and deaths, Jumptuit Health notifies individuals who are at moderate-to-high risk or in risk-identified groups to consider whether to modify their behavior, including whether to engage in certain activities or travel to certain destinations.

Jumptuit Health creates the possibility for preventive behavior modification by helping individuals to avoid, circumvent or bypass potentially unhealthy or dangerous forecasted exposures at future places and points in time and providing optimal scenario alternatives.

"The starting point is taking into account the variation in peoples' health attributes and how forecasted environmental exposures can affect each individual differently," said Donald Leka, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jumptuit, Inc. "Jumptuit Health uses threshold effectors and receptors across a variety of environmental factors to redirect an individual away from unhealthy exposures and toward optimal scenarios."

About Jumptuit Health

Jumptuit Health, a subsidiary of Jumptuit, Inc., is an AI SaaS company headquartered in Austin, Texas. Jumptuit Health's mission is to protect the individual health and wellbeing of every employee, and improve public health and safety in harmony with the environment.

Jumptuit Health provides geolocation forecasts of environmental exposures, viruses and diseases in relation to an individual's health attributes and behaviors, empowering them to avoid, circumvent or bypass potentially unhealthy or dangerous scenarios.

To learn more about Jumptuit Health, please visit http://www.jumptuit.co

