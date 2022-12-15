Ministry Brands Expands Team to Amplify Growth Strategy for Two Market-Leading Products

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ministry Brands, the leading provider of SaaS operational management systems, payments platforms, digital engagement tools and background screening solutions for faith-based, non-profit and for-profit organizations has appointed Janet Franz as executive vice president of its church management software division and Robert Blair as executive vice president of its online giving and payments division.

Franz's 20 years of leadership experience in global operations for software and service companies will help continue unification and growth of Ministry Brands church management software suite. The Ministry Brands church management suite delivers a total ministry solution to operate all aspects of the church including giving solutions, contact management, automated workflows, online event registration, volunteer management, streaming, websites and more.

"I appreciate the uniqueness of Ministry Brands in that our organization has direct access to key technology and product experts who have served the faith-based market for decades. This knowledge amongst our teams is unmatched, and I look forward to escalating our growth strategy to best serve both Catholic and non-Catholic organizations," said Franz.

Blair, a seasoned FinTech and transformation executive brings more than 25 years of experience to the Ministry Brands team. He will lead the growth strategy and operations of the online giving software products that feature fund management, text giving and mobile apps while also focusing on capabilities expansion to help clients better manage all incoming and outgoing funds.

"I am excited to build on the great legacy of our giving platforms," said Blair. "Managing the efficient use of capital is paramount to the mission of our clients and we will continue to bring new capabilities in this pursuit."

"We welcome the experience, expertise and enthusiasm of both Janet and Robert as Ministry Brands continues to lead the way in digital transformation for faith-based organizations," said Pat O'Donnell, CEO of Ministry Brands. "Our software solutions for church management and online giving are longstanding, trusted tools within the church tech stack, and we are committed to continued innovation to improve the customer experience."

Serving approximately 90,000 customers, Ministry Brands is a leading provider of SaaS operational management systems, payments platforms, digital engagement tools and background screening solutions for faith-based, non-profit and for-profit organizations. A trusted partner in digital transformation and enablement, Ministry Brands' solutions have been advancing missions, driving efficiencies and building engaged communities for more than four decades. Learn more about Ministry Brands solutions at MinistryBrands.com.

