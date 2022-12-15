MobileFuse Unveils Latest SDK and Mediation Adapters, Provides New Premium Inventory and Advertising Solutions to Publishers and Advertisers

Leading Digital Advertising Platform Unlocks New Revenue Opportunities and Insights

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileFuse , one of the largest in-app, CTV, and DOOH advertising platforms, today unveiled its latest mobile SDK, mediation adapters, and proprietary video player. These solutions reduce friction and enable all mobile app publishers and mediation platforms to access MobileFuse's premium inventory and secure more revenue.

The MobileFuse SDK and mediation adapters showcase the company's commitment to providing publishers and advertisers with innovative tools that drive results. Current publishing partners successfully implemented the new SDK in minutes, and saw fill rates more than double. Additionally their eCPMs grew by 20% or more over similar placements not utilizing an SDK. These results occurred whether a publisher managed their own ad waterfall, or used a major mediation platform. With the SDK, app publishers can now access:

duoBid : Allows advertisers to run video ads in previously slated, larger static banner inventory, enabling them to have additional access to video scale at a lower cost. Additionally, since duoBid selects the best performing ad regardless of whether it is static or video, publishers secure higher CPMs and maximize revenue opportunities.

Proprietary Video Player : Offers a state-of-the art video player, specifically designed for in-app mobile experiences. It comes equipped with full VAST capabilities, ensuring publishers will not need to support their own video player for ads moving through MobileFuse, tapping into new ways to monetize and drive revenue.

Rich Media Support: Supports the latest version of MRAID, ensuring the best user experience for interactive and dynamic ads.

Lightweight : Delivers industry leading performance; MobileFuse's SDK adds under 1 MB of weight to an app. This is significantly below the average weight of a typical mobile SDK.

Bleeding Edge Technology: In addition to MRAID and duoBid capabilities, the MobileFuse SDK supports the latest and greatest mobile technologies, such as OMSDK and VAST. This ensures users have the best performance and insights possible.

"MobileFuse's SDK, integrated through a AppLovin MAX Custom Adapter, has yielded immediate success for our app. The SDK is generating higher fill rates, eCPM, CTR, and five times more revenue on a similar amount of bid requests than our oRTB connection," said Amy Nicole Hernandez, CFO & VP Business Operations at TextMe. "The implementation process was easy, and their team was responsive and always willing to help along the way."

MobileFuse's proprietary video player is exclusively available through the SDK, however the company's mediation adapters simplify the process of integrating with leading mediation platforms.

"We're driving innovation, and are at the forefront of bringing new inventory options to publishers and advertisers alike. Additionally, our SDK and mediation adapters set a new industry standard for ease of integration and performance," said Ken Harlan, founder and CEO of MobileFuse. "We are proud to address the evolving needs of our customers, and to remain vigilant around consumer privacy."

For more information on MobileFuse's updated SDK, ad units and mediation adapter, visit www.mobilefuse.com .

About MobileFuse

MobileFuse is one of the largest in-app advertising and CTV platforms. The company serves leading brands, agencies, bidders, and app developers across a variety of verticals. MobileFuse empowers its clients by reaching highly curated and receptive audiences via unique solutions combining moments-based targeting, patented location verification, custom creative, and data-driven insights across a large location-based in-app and CTV exchange. Founded in 2009, MobileFuse is headquartered in New York City and has offices throughout the U.S. In 2022, the company achieved carbon negative status. For more information, visit https://mobilefuse.com/ .

