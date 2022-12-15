Nucor to Expand its Towers & Structures Business

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) announced today that it will build two new state-of-the-art tower production plants as it expands its recently established Nucor Towers & Structures business unit. Nucor is evaluating locations in the Midwest and the Southeast.

"As our nation continues to replace its aging electric grid, extend transmission infrastructure to connect renewable generation locations and modernize its digital network, we see tremendous growth potential in the need to build this critical infrastructure using some of the cleanest, most sustainable steel in the world," said Leon Topalian, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nucor Corporation. "The growth of Nucor Towers & Structures is further execution of our strategy."

Earlier this year, Nucor formed the Nucor Towers & Structures business unit when it acquired Summit Utility Structures LLC, a producer of metal poles and steel structures for utility infrastructure in eastern Pennsylvania. While that location primarily serves customers in the northeastern part of the country, Nucor will establish a nationwide footprint with these two new facilities. The growing demand for utility infrastructure is being driven by grid hardening and replacements, renewable energy projects, and population growth. Additional demand for utility infrastructure will result from the Inflation Reduction Act, recently passed by Congress, which provides more than $300 billion for clean energy and climate programs.

The two new greenfield transmission tower production plants will be extensively automated and will include advanced hot-dip galvanizing operations. Each facility will utilize highly efficient straight-line production and will increase Nucor Towers & Structures' capabilities to provide engineered solutions for utility infrastructure and construction projects. The locations for these two new facilities will be determined in the next few months.

"We look forward to adding these two new facilities and to continue to serve in the rapidly expanding utility, infrastructure and telecommunication markets," said Chad Utermark, Executive Vice President of New Markets and Innovation. "Towers and Structures adds a new dimension to our arsenal of value-added downstream products, and furthers our team's commitment to exceptional customer service, market-leading quality and reliability."

About Nucor

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel racking; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; insulated metal panels; overhead doors; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

