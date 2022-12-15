Quility Partners With Idaho Central Insurance Services

Quility brings simplified, affordable life insurance solutions to more than half a million members of Idaho Central Credit Union

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quility, an award-winning insurtech company, has partnered with Idaho Central Insurance Services (ICIS).

Quility Insurance (PRNewswire)

"The team at Quility could not be more excited to partner with ICIS," says Chase Allen, Senior VP of Affinity Partnerships. "We're thrilled to help ICCU members protect their families, businesses and estates in an easy, effective way."

Quility Affinity Partnerships

Quility's Affinity division focuses on partnerships with firms ranging from financial institutions to employee benefits groups. Through partnership, these establishments can create an additional revenue channel and provide their clientele with affordable life insurance solutions.

Quility And ICIS

Quility's partnership with ICIS aims to serve clients who have traditionally found the life insurance process too cumbersome or coverage too expensive. Through Quility's products, ICIS can now offer policies that can be obtained in 10 minutes or less and 100% online. For members seeking offline assistance, ICIS agents are readily available and backed by Quility Regional Sales Managers who provide case design and advanced markets support.

"We are excited to have partnered with Quility," states Chris Jeppsen, ICCU VP of Wealth Management. "Through the Quility platform, our members now have access to an array of products that provide financial protection for every stage of life."

About Quility:

Quility uses innovative and proprietary technology to modernize the process of qualifying for and purchasing life insurance. To learn more, visit quility.com.

About Idaho Central Insurance Services (ICIS):

Idaho Central Insurance Services is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Idaho Central Credit Union and a licensed insurance agency in Idaho, Washington, and Oregon. Created in 2021, this program provides an opportunity for Idaho Central to continue expanding its products and services to align with its mission to help members achieve financial success. Learn more at ICCU.com.

ICIS Disclosure: Idaho Central Insurance Services, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Idaho Central Credit Union and a licensed insurance agency. Business conducted with Idaho Central Insurance Services, LLC is separate and distinct from any business conducted with Idaho Central Credit Union. Insurance products are not products or obligations of Idaho Central Credit Union, are not NCUA or federally insured, are not endorsed or guaranteed by Idaho Central Credit Union or any government agency and may lose value.

Idaho Central Insurance Services Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quility