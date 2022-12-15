SoundStack bolsters enterprise and monetization teams with two new exec hires

Hailey Feagans & Heather Smith bring years of expertise in helping audio publishers grow their businesses

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - SoundStack, the audio-as-a-service (AaaS) company, today announced the appointment of two key new hires to build out its enterprise and monetization teams. Hailey Feagans , VP of Marketplace Operations; and Heather Smith , VP of Publisher Enablement will work with a range of audio publishers – from podcasters to other enterprise platforms – to ensure they grow their business on the SoundStack platform.

SoundStack simplifies audio creation, monetization, and distribution (PRNewswire)

"We've built SoundStack to ensure audio publishers of all stripes can easily leverage innovations in digital audio tech without getting mired in its complexities," said CRO Rockie Thomas. "Hailey and Heather have amazing track records of guiding podcasters, radio folks, enterprise platforms, advertisers and others through advanced technology that helps them build audiences and generate more revenue, quickly and effectively. We're just as thrilled as our clients to have them on board."

As an all encompassing audio tech platform, SoundStack combines podcast/radio creation, distribution, monetization, and insights in one place. Advertising and publisher partners on or off "the stack" can also buy and sell audio ads programmatically in the SoundStack Marketplace.

Hailey comes most recently from LiveOne, a music platform and parent company to Slacker Radio and PodcastOne, where she was the Sr. Director, Ad & Systems Operations. During her 8+ year tenure, she managed all monetization aspects of the O&O properties, focusing on operational efficiency and strategic optimization. Heather most recently comes from Advisr, a sales enablement SaaS platform that caters to digital media publishers, where she led Customer Success. Prior to that, Smith spent close to six years onboarding digital audio publishers at Triton Digital as its VP of Publisher Development.

Heather and Hailey will work across the platform and marketplace sides of the business. They join SoundStack's VP of Demand Stacy Newhuis (marketplace) and VP of Sales Matt Kellogg (platform) under the leadership of Rockie Thomas and COO Mike Reznick.

"Part of what people respond to about this company – both internally and externally – is that it's independent and completely bootstrapped," said Reznick. "It means that everyone is always motivated, first and foremost, by creating the best opportunity for the podcaster, radio station, advertiser, platform, and other customers. There's a spirit to this team that's only going to raise the entire audio industry by focusing on what really matters and making it easier to execute. Heather and Hailey are perfect additions."

About SoundStack

SoundStack is the audio-as-a-service (AaaS) company for every kind of digital audio business – podcasters, digital broadcasters, platforms, advertisers and more. Giving those businesses equal access to big tech that's easy-to-use, and the ability to connect with any provider across the market, SoundStack makes audio creation, delivery, monetization, and analysis simple and effective for everyone. Fully independent, the company's team of 70+ audio tech experts is guided only by what delivers the best results for its 14k+ customers. SoundStack is headquartered in Pittsburgh and is the combination of Media Creek, EmpireStreaming, Abovecast, AudioCatapult, and Live365 (which continues to operate as its own brand).

