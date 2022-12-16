Capital Square Acquires Headquarters of National Football League's Las Vegas Raiders for DST Offering

The acquisition is on behalf of a Delaware statutory trust investment offering that seeks to raise $57.6 million in equity from accredited investors

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and a developer of mixed-use multifamily communities, today announced the acquisition of Zero Coupon LV Training Facility, the Las Vegas Raiders' training facility and corporate headquarters in Henderson, Nevada. The absolute net lease has an original term of 29 years with approximately 26 years of term remaining and seven 10-year renewal options thereafter with Raiders Football Club, LLC, which owns the National Football League franchise.

The facility was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Zero Coupon LV Training Facility, DST, which seeks to raise $57.6 million in equity from accredited investors and has a minimum investment requirement of $50,000.

"This acquisition is a touchdown for Capital Square and our investors who need leverage to complete their Section 1031 exchanges," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square. "Crossing the finish line before year-end was a major accomplishment for our company."

Located at 1475 Raiders Way, the specialty property is just across from Henderson Executive Airport; approximately 11 miles from Allegiant Stadium, the home field of the Las Vegas Raiders; 10 miles from Harry Reid International Airport; and three miles from Interstate 15. In addition, the upscale residential communities of Anthem and Southern Highlands are nearby.

Built in 2020, the 336,000-square-foot built-to-suit facility features a three-story, 139,000-square-foot office building, 130,000-square-foot indoor practice facility complete with full and half-sized football fields, 50,000-square-foot performance center with a strength training gym, locker rooms and trainer/treatment areas, three outdoor football fields and an outdoor swimming pool.

"Since their move to Las Vegas, the Raiders have earned an enterprise value of $6.5 billion and have contributed to the significant post-COVID economic rebound the city has enjoyed," said Whitson Huffman, co-chief executive officer. "This investment opportunity provided the ability to own a facility with a long-term absolute net lease to one of the premiere NFL franchises located in one of the country's most exciting metropolitan areas."

Henderson has diversified its economy through substantial new non-tourism employment. In addition to the Las Vegas Raiders, other companies with facilities or offices in Henderson include Amazon, Google, Toyota Financial Services, Barclays, FedEx, Levi's and Ocean Spray. New developments in West Henderson include a 2.34 million-square-foot industrial tool manufacturing facility for HAAS Automation, a 600,000-square-foot Amazon distribution facility, and West Henderson Hospital topped out a $385 million, seven-story tower on its campus near the Raiders headquarters and training facility.

The Greater Las Vegas area has performed exceptionally well since the end of COVID-lockdowns, with more than 32 million visitors within the first ten months of 2022.1 Casinos on the Las Vegas Strip recorded $6.8 billion in gaming revenues during the year through October, on pace to exceed the 2021 total and already in excess of 2019 pre-pandemic revenues.2 The Las Vegas area benefits from many recreational amenities, sunny climate, favorable tax environment, and newly established or relocated professional sports teams.

Since its founding in 2012, Capital Square has acquired 163 real estate assets for over 6,000 investors seeking quality replacement properties that qualify for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code and other investors seeking stable cash flow and capital appreciation.

Sources: 1. "Visitor Statistics: Year-to-Date Summary for 2022," Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, accessed December 1, 2022, https://www.lvcva.com/research/visitor-statistics. | 2. Howard Stutz, "Gaming slowdown? Not in Nevada as casinos head toward a record," The Nevada Independent, November 29th, 2022.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion and a real estate investment trust (REIT). In recent years, the company has become an active developer of mixed-use multifamily properties in the Southeastern U.S., with eight current projects with a total development cost in excess of $600 million. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $6.6 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management and disposition, for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for four consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSq.com.

Disclaimer: Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Capital Square and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities. There are material risks associated with investing in DST properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multi-family properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks, long hold periods, and potential loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, returns and appreciation are not guaranteed. IRC Section 1031 is a complex tax concept; consult your legal or tax professional regarding the specifics of your particular situation. This is not a solicitation or an offer to see any securities. Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) in its entirety, paying careful attention to the risk section prior to investing. Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses. Private placements are speculative.

