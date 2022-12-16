Native Forward Scholars Fund awarded $100K by San Manuel Band of Mission Indians 

San Manuel Band of Mission Indians renews their partnership to continue empowering Native students on their journey through higher education

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians (the Tribe) has awarded Native Forward Scholars Fund (formerly American Indian Graduate Center) a grant of $100,000 to continue to strengthen and support Native students in pursuit of higher education degrees. This grant and renewed partnership with the Tribe, signifies their commitment to advocate for changes in higher education through inclusion, visibility, and achievement of Native scholars.

Since 2010, in partnership with the Tribe, Native Forward has been able to fund over 180 students' educational journeys by assisting with the financial costs of college. Native visibility in higher education is just one part of our strategic direction for increasing matriculation and graduation rates for Native students.

Currently, we are only able to fund 18% of our students who apply, but with this grant, Native Forward can continue to reinforce and deliver high-quality scholarship programs to undergraduate, graduate, and professional scholars. According to the National Study on College Affordability for Indigenous Students, released by Native Forward, over 30% of participants found it difficult to find funding for their freshman year of college.

Martin Deeb, a student from the Cherokee nation is appreciative of the sponsorship through the grant. "I was a beneficiary of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians scholarship and being the recipient made all the difference for me. I hope to one day provide the same opportunity I was afforded to someone else," said Martin Deeb.

"It is through the continued support of grants from San Manuel Band of Mission Indians that we can continue to provide opportunities for higher education to Native students. This annual support from the Tribe will strengthen students' ability to succeed and thrive in their educational journeys," said Native Forward Scholars Fund CEO Angelique Albert (Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes).

San Manuel Band of Mission Indians Vice Chairman Johnny Hernandez says that providing access to education for Native people is an essential step for building successful tribal nations for generations to come.

"Education is a conduit that allows communities to leverage knowledge for building strong economies, governmental infrastructures and fulfilling dreams people may have for future generations," said Hernandez. "It is an honor to continue to provide the resources for Native people to pursue their dreams and create a brighter future for all."

About Native Forward Scholars Fund

Native Forward Scholars Fund is the largest direct scholarship provider to Native students in the U.S. We award approximately $15 million in scholarships annually and have awarded over $350 million since our inception. Throughout our 50-year history, Native Forward Scholars Fund has empowered over 20,000 students from over 500 Tribes in all 50 states by providing scholarship dollars and support services for undergraduate, graduate, and professional degrees. For more information, please visit NativeForward.org.

About San Manuel Band of Mission Indians

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is a federally-recognized Indian tribe located on the San Manuel Indian Reservation near Highland, California. San Manuel exercises its inherent sovereign right of self-governance and provides essential services for its citizens by building infrastructure, maintaining civil services, and promoting social, economic and cultural development. As the Indigenous people of the San Bernardino highlands, passes, valleys, mountains and high deserts, the Serrano people of San Manuel have called this area home since time immemorial and are committed to remaining a productive partner in the San Bernardino region. For more information, visit sanmanuel-nsn.gov.

