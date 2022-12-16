Neptune Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Fiscal Q2 2023 revenue totaled $12 million
Sprout revenue totaled $8.4 million, an increase of 19% year-over-year
Reported gross profit margin was 9.2% for fiscal second quarter
Company sets goal of achieving positive Adjusted EBITDA1 by end of fiscal 2025
LAVAL, QC, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. ("Neptune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NEPT), a consumer-packaged goods company focused on plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands, today announced its financial and operating results for the three-month period ending September 30, 2022.
Neptune recorded second quarter revenue of $12 million driven largely by Sprout, our organic children's food brand, which consistently shows revenue growth year-over-year and today remains a top five organic baby food brand currently outperforming the category in sales growth. In nutraceutical products, Biodroga achieved $3.2 million in revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, a decline of 22% from the quarter ended September 30, 2021, primarily due to shipment timing.
Despite having mostly exited the cannabis business in the second fiscal quarter (the sale of the cannabis assets was closed on November 9, 2022) the Company saw only a small reduction in sales due to the strong performance of Sprout, up 19% year-over-year.
Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:
- Net sales for the fiscal second quarter 2023 revenue totaled $12 million, down from $12.5 million for the same period last year.
- Gross profit in fiscal second quarter of $1.1 million compared to a gross loss of $(1.2) million for the same period last year.
- Net loss of $37.3 million for second quarter compared to a net loss of $12.1 million in the prior comparable period in fiscal 2022.
- Gross profit margin of 9.2% for fiscal second quarter compared to (9.4)% for the same period last year.
Second Quarter Events and Business Highlights:
- Post quarter end, completed the divestiture of the cannabis assets, including the Sherbrooke plant and the Mood Ring and PanHash brands.
- Announced amendment and expansion of Sprout secured promissory notes led by Morgan Stanley to expand the facility from US$22.5 million to a maximum of US$37.5 million and additional notes received of $3.25 million in the second quarter.
- Sprout Organics distribution coverage increased to 90%.
- Organic children's food products in 27,337 doors vs 19,756 doors a year-ago, a 38% increase.
- Expanded into new product categories into Up-Age meals beyond the Baby Food Aisle.
1. ADJUSTED EBITDA
Although the concept of Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial or accounting measure defined under US GAAP and it may not be comparable to other issuers, it is widely used by companies. Neptune obtains its Adjusted EBITDA measurement by adding to net loss, net finance costs (income) and depreciation and amortization, and income tax expense (recovery). Other items such as equity classified stock-based compensation, non-employee compensation related to warrants, litigation provisions, business acquisition and integration costs, signing bonuses, severances and related costs, impairment losses on non-financial assets, write-downs of non-financial assets, revaluations of derivatives, system migration, conversion and implementation, CEO directors and officers insurance, costs related to conversion from IFRS to US GAAP and other changes in fair values are also added back. The exclusion of net finance costs (income) eliminates the impact on earnings derived from non-operational activities. The exclusion of depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, non-employee compensation related to warrants, litigation provisions, impairment losses, write-downs revaluations of derivatives and other changes in fair values eliminates the non-cash impact, and the exclusion of acquisition costs, integration costs, signing bonuses, severance and related costs, costs related to cybersecurity and costs related to conversion from IFRS to US GAAP present the results of the on-going business. From time to time, the Company may exclude additional items if it believes doing so would result in a more effective analysis of underlying operating performance. In Q4 2022, the Company added the costs related to the conversion from IFRS to US GAAP as an adjustment to the definition of Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusting for these items does not imply they are non-recurring.
About Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.
Headquartered in Laval, Quebec, Neptune is a consumer-packaged goods company with a mission to redefine health and wellness. Neptune is focused on building a portfolio of high quality, affordable consumer products in response to long-term secular trends and market demand for natural, plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands. The Company utilizes a highly flexible, cost-efficient manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure that can be scaled to quickly adapt to consumer demand and bring new products to market through its mass retail partners and e-commerce channels. For additional information, please visit: https://neptunewellness.com/.
PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements of
(Unaudited)
NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets
(Unaudited) (in U.S. dollars)
As at
As at
September 30,
March 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$1,394,603
$8,726,341
Short-term investment
17,489
19,255
Trade and other receivables
4,946,406
7,599,584
Prepaid expenses
2,876,115
3,983,427
Inventories
15,808,436
17,059,406
Assets held for sale
3,203,557
—
Total current assets
28,246,606
37,388,013
Property, plant and equipment
2,145,027
21,448,123
Operating lease right-of-use assets
2,474,370
2,295,263
Intangible assets
17,792,596
21,655,035
Goodwill
14,354,340
22,168,288
Total assets
$65,012,939
$104,954,722
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Trade and other payables
$22,960,348
$22,700,849
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
585,536
641,698
Deferred revenues
130,464
285,004
Provisions
5,860,704
1,118,613
Liability related to warrants
2,820,025
5,570,530
Total current liabilities
32,357,077
30,316,694
Operating lease liabilities
2,343,311
2,063,421
Loans and borrowings
14,692,156
11,648,320
Other liability
24,000
88,688
Total liabilities
49,416,544
44,117,123
Shareholders' Equity:
Share capital - without par value (8,516,894 shares issued and outstanding as of
321,769,905
317,051,125
Warrants
6,079,890
6,079,890
Additional paid-in capital
56,306,211
55,980,367
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(14,307,804)
(7,814,163)
Deficit
(358,363,505)
(323,181,697)
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Company
11,484,697
48,115,522
Non-controlling interest
4,111,698
12,722,077
Total shareholders' equity
15,596,395
60,837,599
Commitments and contingencies
Subsequent events
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$65,012,939
$104,954,722
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited) (in U.S. dollars)
Three-month periods ended
Six-month periods ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Revenue from sales net of excise taxes
$11,755,056
$12,309,755
$27,723,154
$22,131,395
Royalty revenues
218,731
188,593
502,920
424,660
Other revenues
13,055
20,283
32,996
41,085
Total revenues
11,986,842
12,518,631
28,259,070
22,597,140
Cost of sales other than impairment loss on inventories,
(10,878,974)
(10,681,881)
(26,965,552)
(23,082,924)
Impairment loss on inventories
—
(3,009,098)
(3,079,997)
(3,009,098)
Total Cost of sales
(10,878,974)
(13,690,979)
(30,045,549)
(26,092,022)
Gross profit (loss)
1,107,868
(1,172,348)
(1,786,479)
(3,494,882)
Research and development expenses
(207,598)
(91,110)
(422,285)
(350,776)
Selling, general and administrative expenses, net of subsidies
(15,907,638)
(15,447,682)
(26,461,372)
(31,462,316)
Impairment loss related to property, plant and equipment
—
(1,884,970)
—
(2,414,702)
Impairment loss on assets held for sale
(14,530,458)
—
(15,346,119)
—
Impairment loss related to goodwill
(7,570,471)
—
(7,570,471)
—
Impairment loss related to tradenames
(2,593,529)
—
(2,593,529)
—
Net gain on sale of property, plant and equipment
—
—
85,002
—
Loss from operating activities
(39,701,826)
(18,596,110)
(54,095,253)
(37,722,676)
Finance income
16
4
1,440
7,343
Finance costs
(379,007)
(458,786)
(1,295,529)
(816,902)
Loss on issuance of derivatives
—
—
(2,126,955)
—
Foreign exchange gains
4,613,545
1,501,869
6,020,830
214,482
Change in revaluation of marketable securities
—
(77,712)
—
(89,924)
Gain (loss) on revaluation of derivatives
(1,807,890)
5,528,509
7,715,810
7,461,839
2,426,664
6,493,884
10,315,596
6,776,838
Loss before income taxes
(37,275,162)
(12,102,226)
(43,779,657)
(30,945,838)
Income tax (recovery) expense
(12,530)
154
(12,530)
(11,944)
Net loss
(37,287,692)
(12,102,072)
(43,792,187)
(30,957,782)
Other comprehensive loss
Net change in unrealized foreign currency losses on
(3,702,162)
(2,693,068)
(6,493,641)
(716,506)
Total other comprehensive loss
(3,702,162)
(2,693,068)
(6,493,641)
(716,506)
Total comprehensive loss
$(40,989,854)
$(14,795,140)
$(50,285,828)
$(31,674,288)
Net loss attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
$(30,897,458)
$(11,112,863)
$(35,181,808)
$(28,020,491)
Non-controlling interest
(6,390,234)
(989,209)
(8,610,379)
(2,937,291)
Net loss
$(37,287,692)
$(12,102,072)
$(43,792,187)
$(30,957,782)
Total comprehensive loss attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
$(34,599,620)
$(13,805,931)
$(41,675,449)
$(28,736,997)
Non-controlling interest
(6,390,234)
(989,209)
(8,610,379)
(2,937,291)
Total comprehensive loss
$(40,989,854)
$(14,795,140)
$(50,285,828)
$(31,674,288)
Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
$(3.94)
$(2.33)
$(5.03)
$(5.89)
Non-controlling interest
$(0.81)
$(0.21)
$(1.23)
$(0.62)
Total loss per share
$(4.75)
$(2.54)
$(6.26)
$(6.51)
Basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares
7,842,731
4,776,381
6,996,916
4,760,620
For the three and sx-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited) (in U.S. dollars)
For the three and six-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
Six-month periods ended
September 30,
September 30,
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss for the period
$(43,792,187)
$(30,957,782)
Adjustments:
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
462,193
1,411,846
Non-cash lease expense
314,900
432,742
Amortization of intangible assets
952,057
1,775,889
Impairment loss on goodwill
7,570,471
—
Impairment loss on tradenames
2,593,529
—
Share-based payment
1,826,983
5,237,918
Impairment loss on inventories
3,079,997
3,009,098
Expected credit losses
133,685
1,987,134
Non-employee compensation related to warrants
—
153,650
Loss on issuance of derivatives
2,126,955
—
Net finance expense
1,294,089
809,559
Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss
(6,020,830)
486,852
Change in revaluation of marketable securities
—
89,924
Interest received
1,440
7,167
Interest paid
(44,784)
(391,022)
Revaluation of derivatives
(7,715,810)
(7,461,839)
Impairment loss on property, plant and equipment
—
2,414,702
Impairment loss on assets held for sale
15,346,119
—
Payment of lease liabilities
(227,107)
(145,138)
Income tax expense
12,530
11,944
Net gains from sale of property, plant and equipment
(85,002)
—
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
8,087,556
(12,426,342)
Income taxes paid
(360)
(11,944)
Net cash used in operating activities
(14,083,576)
(33,565,642)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(601,743)
(524,844)
Acquisition of intangible assets
—
(436,018)
Net cash used in investing activities:
(601,743)
(960,862)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Increase in loans and borrowings, net of financing fees
3,250,000
—
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
85,002
—
Withholding taxes paid pursuant to the settlement of non-treasury
(260,034)
(978,117)
Gross proceeds from the issuance of shares and warrants through a Direct Offering
5,000,002
—
Issuance of shares and warrants costs
(465,211)
—
Proceeds from exercise of options and pre-funded warrants
65
—
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities:
7,609,824
(978,117)
Foreign exchange loss on cash and cash equivalents
(256,243)
(13,054)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(7,331,738)
(35,517,675)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
8,726,341
59,836,889
Cash and cash equivalents as at September 30, 2022 and 2021
$1,394,603
$24,319,214
Cash and cash equivalents is comprised of:
Cash
$1,394,603
$24,319,214
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (continued)
(Unaudited) (in U.S. dollars)
For the three and six-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
Supplemental cash flow disclosure:
Six-month periods ended
September 30,
September 30,
Trade and other receivables
$2,519,493
$(2,749,349)
Prepaid expenses
1,107,312
(465,022)
Inventories
(1,829,027)
(1,188,778)
Trade and other payables
1,766,915
(7,067,094)
Deferred revenues
(154,540)
452,621
Provisions
4,742,091
(1,256,033)
Other liabilities
(64,688)
(152,687)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
$8,087,556
$(12,426,342)
