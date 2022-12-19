ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales Partnership with Vibro-Acoustics

Representing the Vibration Isolation and Restraint System Line in the Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE , Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales announces the partnership with Vibro-Acoustics Vibration Isolation and Restraint line known as VIRS, a leading provider of vibration control, wind and seismic restraint solutions. This new relationship will cover Vibro-Acoustics' industry-leading suite of products for suspended and non-suspended systems at ACI in Washington, Oregon, and Northern Idaho.

Vibro-Acoustics' provides time saving and risk reducing vibration control and seismic restraint systems for job specific, not generic, site conditions which are managed by their team of designers, engineers, project managers and fabrication experts to deliver the best solutions on a variety of applications. The HVAC market Vibro-Acoustics' product line exceeds industry standards and will help ACI expand their product line. Vibro-Acoustics delivers labor savings solutions to installing contractors which help restrain suspended ceiling systems such as ductwork and terminal units and non-suspended equipment such as chillers and air handling units from various potential impacts.

"ACI is now positioned to serve our mechanical and sheet metal contractors with more solutions, especially around increasingly stringent seismic codes in the Pacific Northwest," said Keith Glasch, President and Principal at ACI. "Our customers know Vibro for BulletBrace® and BulletClamp® and now we can deliver."

About ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, ACI is the Pacific Northwest's vendor of choice for commercial HVAC applications. ACI partners with consulting engineers, contractors, and their customers, to help buildings thrive. Solutions include applications for education, data centers commercial office buildings, healthcare, and industrial facilities. Our team includes thirty-five degreed sales engineers and project professionals working with over fifty equipment manufacturers. Visit acimechsales.com for more information.

About Vibro-Acoustics

As the company that saves you labor, Vibro-Acoustics provides vibration and restraint solutions for Heating Ventilating and Air Conditioning (HVAC) equipment and systems so that occupants can be comfortable and safe in buildings across North America. As technical experts, we are dedicated to providing labor saving solutions, delivered through our engineering, project management and product innovations. We work diligently to keep your projects on time, on budget, and code compliant.

