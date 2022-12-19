Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires NEK Insurance, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of El Cerrito, California-based NEK Insurance, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded by Norman E. Kinsey in 1954, NEK Insurance is a retail insurance agency specializing in property/casualty coverages for daycare centers and k-8 schools, residential care facilities and small remodeling contractors, with underwriting authority in these three segments. Kevin Bruns, Jennifer Sylvestri, Kyle Peterson and their associates will be part of Gallagher's San Francisco branch under the direction of Jim Buckley, head of Gallagher's Northwest region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"NEK is a well-established Bay Area agency with a focus that is highly complementary to our existing San Francisco-based specialist business, offering us terrific cross-selling opportunities," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Kevin, Jennifer, Kyle and their associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

