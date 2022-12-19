Clearwater Analytics' Latest Product Updates Unlock Unparalleled Efficiency for Users

Innovations Support Schedule DB Updates for Derivatives, Solvency II Reporting, and More

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that it delivered new product features and enhancements in the third quarter of 2022 to support the latest accounting and reporting standards, enrich asset class reporting, and enhance the user experience.

Clearwater Analytics (PRNewsfoto/Clearwater Analytics, LLC) (PRNewswire)

New features include enhanced support for:

Schedule DB updates for derivatives

Solvency II reporting

Overnight rate indexed structured securities

Generic variable and fixed-to-variable bonds

Zero-volatility spread (Z-spread) analytics

Overrides of analytics data for preferred stocks and funds

"On average, our clients reduce the time they spend on accounting and reporting by 75%. This stat alone speaks volumes about the value our platform delivers to our clients," said Souvik Das, Chief Technology Officer at Clearwater Analytics. "We're incredibly proud of the advanced functionality we delivered in the third quarter. Clearwater handles the hard work involved in regulatory reporting and analysis to make processes highly efficient for our clients across the globe."

To learn more about Clearwater Analytics, speak to an expert today.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics is a global industry-leading SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, performance, and reporting. Each day, the Clearwater solution reports on more than $5.9 trillion in assets for clients that include leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, pension plans, governments, and nonprofit organizations – helping them make the most of their investment portfolio data with a world-class product and client-centric servicing. Investment professionals around the globe trust Clearwater to deliver timely, validated investment data and analytics. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clearwater Analytics