ENGINE Gin Teams Up With Gymkhana Legend Ken Block

The partnership marks ENGINE's first globally, displaying the brand's passion and inspiration from the world of motors

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGINE, the 100% organic, distilled dry gin made in Italy, has announced its partnership with professional rally driver and automotive thrill-seeker Ken Block. As Ken Block's official spirit sponsor, the year-long collaboration will include the ENGINE logo on his pilot suit, a series of unique digital content, an exclusive co-branded event at Hoonigan Racing Headquarters and more.

Ken Block announces ENGINE as his official spirits sponsor (PRNewswire)

In 2023, Block's Hoonigan Racing Headquarters will be home to a new ENGINE bar, highlighting the ENGINE's various 80s retro details, which are a tribute to the characteristic world of racing. Block and ENGINE will also play host to events on the ranch located in the Wasatch Mountains of Park City. Guests will have the opportunity to learn from the award-winning racer as they witness the Gymkhana legend drifting in action. Block's official announcement of the partnership can be found on ENGINE's Instagram page .

Speaking on the partnership Ken Block said: "I love motorsports and marketing and when I saw ENGINE hit the market with its innovative bottle design, I knew it would be a perfect partner for me to collaborate with. I'm really looking forward to working with them."

Both eye-catching and sustainable, ENGINE's design is crafted from recyclable aluminum and inspired by oil and fuel cans, motocross races and racing vehicles. With a goal to stand out from today's world of premium spirits, there is an intentional contrast between this vessel that implies grease, grit and grime and the pure, clean and award-winning liquid you'll find inside.

Commenting on the partnership Paolo Dalla Mora said: "The world of motor racing and automobiles is not only what inspired ENGINE, but it is something that I've been passionate about since I was young - making our partnership with Ken Block a dream come true for me. I have admired Ken and his racing for many years, and I know ENGINE is a perfect brand to help fuel his dreams in the year ahead.

For me, ENGINE is about returning to the '80s and '90s dreams of mine, and our partnership really responds to everyone who is dreaming big and living life to the max. We can't wait for everyone to get their hands on the limited-edition cans and attend our events as we head into 2023. And, remember - if you are out enjoying ENGINE, leave your car at home."

The perfect taste explosion, ENGINE is produced in small batches, and bottled by hand in the Alta Langa region. It is produced with 100% organic ingredients including organic wheat alcohol from Piedmont, juniper from Tuscany, sage leaves from Piedmont, lemons from Sicily, licorice roots from Calabria, Damask rose petals from Piedmont and alpine water from Monviso mountain. As a result, ENGINE stands out with its distinct flavor profile, all against an elegant floral background. ENGINE is available for purchase through https://www.engine.land/en/shop shipping across all states from SRP $34.99.

About ENGINE Gin:

Engine is the100% organic Italian gin with a disruptive aesthetic that celebrates the connections of the world of motors and the cult myths of the 1980's. Distilled in small batches in a copper John Dore pot still and bottled by hand in the Alta Langa region, the formula pays tribute to Italian and Piedmont tradition in its composition, with rosolios, cordials and liqueurs made from sage and lemon. Explore Engine's interactive Gin Station online at www.engine.land/us and follow on Instagram at @GinEngine

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1971220/ENGINE_Ken_Block.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1971222/ENGINE_Gin_Logo.jpg

ENGINE Gin Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ENGINE Gin