Abbott to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Robert B. Ford, chairman and chief executive officer, will present at 11 a.m. Central time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible through Abbott's Investor Relations website at www.abbottinvestor.com. An archived edition of the presentation will be available later that day.

About Abbott:

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 113,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com, on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews.

View original content:

SOURCE Abbott