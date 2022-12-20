AmpUp Announces Record 2022, Increased Demand For 2023

CUPERTINO, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AmpUp , a leading EV charging software provider, announced significant growth in 2022. The year was highlighted by the following milestone achievements:

ampUp Logo (PRNewsfoto/ampUp) (PRNewswire)

Acquired hundreds of new customers, including Fortune 500 companies and large chain including New Balance, Domino's Pizza, Lego, Wynn Casino , Under Armour, and CBRE

Holman Inked milestone fleet electrification partnerships with automotive leaders Goodyear and

Avoided over 1.5 million pounds of CO2 emitted from EV drivers choosing AmpUp as their charging network of choice

$7.5 billion allocated for the Inflation Reduction Act with the goal of deploying 500,000 charge stations in public corridors by 2030 Supported landmark electric vehicle infrastructure policy, such as theallocated for thewith the goal of deploying 500,000 charge stations in public corridors by 2030

mobile app and SaaS features to enhance user experience and strengthen security Launched industry-leadingandfeatures to enhance user experience and strengthen security

"I'm incredibly proud of what AmpUp has achieved in what has been a monumental year of company growth and electric vehicle adoption," said Tom Sun, CEO and Cofounder of AmpUp. "AmpUp's passion for first class customer experience continues to drive major partnerships and soaring product demand."

Quickly becoming one of the most available EV charging networks in North America, AmpUp added several new charge station partners in 2022 including Legrand , Atom Power , Cyberswitching , BreezEV , and more. The company nearly doubled its number of employees across multiple offices in 2022, including the addition of AmpUp's Chief Revenue Officer, Alex Shartsis, and AmpUp's Head of Product, Josie-Dee Seagren. Additionally, AmpUp vastly increased approvals on corporate, utility, and government vendor lists so customers can take advantage of incentive funding for their EV charger project.



"The demand for electric vehicles could not be higher following the manufacturing commitments and consumer demand we saw in 2022," added Sun. "AmpUp is elated to enter 2023 with the tools available for drivers, station owners, and electricians to make EV charging work for them in a quick and productive manner."

Visit www.ampup.io to learn more.

About AmpUp:

AmpUp is the leading electric vehicle (EV) charging operating system that enables drivers, hosts, and fleets to charge stress-free. Our technology makes it easy for businesses and property owners to manage multiple charge stations and locations in one platform. We enable our customers to achieve their electrification goals faster and easier than they imagined possible. With headquarters in Cupertino, CA, AmpUp's network and software solutions have been deployed for customers across North America. Key customers include JLL, CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield, Citizens Bank, Hilton Garden Inn, and Holiday Inn. For more information, visit www.ampup.io and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , or Facebook .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AmpUp