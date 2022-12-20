Best Egg Announces Integration Partnership with MRI Software, Offering Flexible Rent to Millions of Renters Nationwide

Beginning next year, rental payment flexibility will be available to multifamily property managers and renters who use MRI Software

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marlette Holdings, Inc., a leading financial technology company that operates the Best Egg platform, today announced an integration partnership with MRI Software, a global leader in real estate solutions. Marlette recently acquired Till, a leading Flexible Rent platform. This technology provides renters with a unique payment flexibility tool to further increase their financial confidence.

The Best Egg Flexible Rent platform allows renters to personalize their rental payments, breaking each month's payment into smaller, more affordable amounts that are paid throughout the month. This technology will embed Flexible Rent into MRI's RentPayment solution as an available payment option for residents to select, without having to leave the MRI portal. Thousands of multifamily property managers use MRI's open and connected software to manage millions of renters across the country.

"At Best Egg, our mission is to provide our customers with the tools that they need to take control of their everyday finances, instilling financial confidence along the way," said Bobby Ritterbeck, President of Consumer Lending at Best Egg. "Our new Flexible Rent platform is a natural extension of that mission and we're thrilled to partner with MRI to offer payment flexibility to the renters that use their software. Flexible Rent not only lets renters take control of how and when they pay their rent, but it also is a homerun for property managers, ensuring that they are paid in full and on time each month."

"We are excited to welcome the Best Egg Flexible Rent platform to the Partner Connect program," said Sean Slack, VP of Partnerships at MRI Software. "The integrated technology will give residents more flexibility to manage their rent obligations while reducing the administrative burden on property managers."

"Flexible Rent is the payment solution of the future, providing a personalized experience for renters that prefer the ability to break up their biggest recurring expense into smaller payments throughout the month," said Brady Nolan, Chief Business Officer of Flexible Rent at Best Egg. "Our partnership with MRI is the first of its kind and will allow customers to use Flexible Rent natively without ever leaving the payment portal, creating a fully integrated experience for renters and property managers."

Flexible Rent will be available to multifamily property managers and renters using MRI RentPayment beginning in Q1 2023 and will continue to expand to additional properties throughout the year.

About Marlette Holdings, Inc.

Marlette Holdings, Inc. is a leading financial technology provider whose subsidiaries develop and operate the Best Egg platform, a financial confidence leader that provides lending products and resources focused on helping people feel more confident as they manage their everyday finances. Since March 2014 , Best Egg has delivered $22 billion in consumer personal loans with strong credit performance, welcomed almost 651,000 members to the recently launched Best Egg Financial Health platform, and empowered over 183,000 cardmembers who carry the new Best Egg Credit Card in their wallet. For more information, visit bestegg.com.

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate software solutions that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI's open and connected, AI-first platform empowers owners, operators and occupiers in commercial and residential property organizations to innovate in rapidly changing markets. MRI has been a trailblazer in the PropTech industry for over five decades, serving more than two million users worldwide. Through innovative solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to realize their vision of building thriving communities and stronger businesses. For more information, please visit www.mrisoftware.com/.

