BingX Launches Signal Trading and Stays Ahead in Crypto Innovation

SINGAPORE, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, one of the leading crypto exchanges, is excited to introduce Signal Trading, another advanced futures trading tool. It takes BingX one step closer to its mission - being an open, reliable, and innovative crypto ecosystem.

Signal trading is an advanced feature that carries out automatic execution of complicated perpetual futures trading strategies based on triggering signals received from external platforms such as TradingView. It covers all trading pairs in BingX Perpetual Futures and no API docking is required in the whole process. After creating specific trading instructions on BingX, traders only need to update these instructions on external platforms like TradingView. Then a free TradingView Bot will be created and synchronise real-time signals which will trigger automatic execution of preset trading instructions at right times. This is how signal trading helps traders realize customized and flexible trading strategies.

Signal trading is free of charge and open to all BingX users for an unlimited number of times. It is more suitable for experienced traders in quantitative trading. BingX tackled execution-side problems through technical innovation so that users are able to do quantitative transactions in an easier and smarter way.

In addition to signal trading, BingX made other breakthroughs in its latest update. Now BingX futures grid supports long position, short position, and neutral position for bullish, bearish, and fluctuated markets, respectively. It allows traders to use up to 20x leverage to maximise their profit regardless of price swings in global crypto markets. Meanwhile, the newly-launched Trailing Stop/Profit feature provides traders with a worry-free trading experience. When the price goes up or down, it drags the trailing stop/profit along with it, which saves the trouble of frequent price modification according to market conditions for more profits.

Meanwhile, BingX will join hands with MetaTrader 5 trading platform in late December in order to provide global traders with more opportunities and better services. MetaTrader 5, also known as MT5, is a web-based trading platform providing advanced analysis tools for quantitive trading. The connection with BingX energises MT5 with cutting-edge crypto innovation in perpertual futures. Orders placed on MT5 will be updated in BingX's order book. Users can expect safe and stable trading experience on cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH with more advanced analysis tools and customized functions through the updated connection between BingX and MT5.

"BingX's vision is to become the gateway for the next billion crypto users. And we are earnestly practising what we promise", said Elvisco Carrington, PR and Communications Director at BingX. "BingX sees the big picture and is committed to helping both professional and new traders through continuous technical innovations. Earlier this year we have invented a lot of user-friendly products, such as Copy Trading Subsidy Vouchers and Spot Grid Copy Trading Service, aiming to protect and fuel inexperienced traders. This time we focus on the other side. We keep simplifying the trading process so that our users can employ new trading tactics to maximise their gains. BingX can't wait to launch more features and products with MT5 that will both benefit our clients and elevate the trading experience in the upcoming year."

BingX is a leading crypto exchange that offers spot, derivatives, copy, and grid trading services to over 100 countries and regions worldwide with over 5 million users. BingX continues to connect users with expert traders and the platform in a safe and innovative way.

