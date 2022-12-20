Cann-Ade® Corporation Producer of USDA Organic Cannabis Beverages Launches Crowdfunding Offering on StartEngine

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cann-Ade® Corporation ("Cann-Ade® Corporation" and the "Company"), the exclusive producer of Cann-Ade®, the USDA Organic Cannabis-Infused Beverage brand ("Cann-Ade®"), today announced the launch of its Regulation Crowdfunding offering on the StartEngine equity crowdfunding platform, allowing investors to purchase shares of the privately-held Company which has successfully commercialized its portfolio of proprietary Cann-Ade® beverage formulations, which recently achieved USDA Organic certification. The Company believes that Cann-Ade® is the first and only USDA organic cannabis-infused beverage product to be produced and brought to market in the U.S. Led by its team of seasoned industry veterans who have been instrumental in developing and launching world-class brands, Cann-Ade® Corporation has established robust distributor relationships throughout the east coast since Cann-Ade®'s launch into the marketplace in March 2022. Cann-Ade®'s three proprietary beverages are currently featured on the shelves of over 600 U.S. retail locations, including Dunkin' Donuts, 7-Eleven, Exxon, Food Town Supermarkets, Key Food Supermarkets, C-Town Supermarkets, Food Emporium Supermarkets, ShopRite, and many more.

