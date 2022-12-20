Hilb Group Expands into Georgia, Acquires Metro Atlanta-based Gillman Insurance to Grow Southeast Market Presence

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that it has acquired Georgia-based Gillman Insurance Problem Solvers, expanding the company's Southeast presence and deepening its property and casualty expertise. The acquisition became effective December 1, 2022.

The Hilb Group, LLC. (PRNewsFoto/The Hilb Group, LLC) (PRNewswire)

Based in Alpharetta, Georgia, Gillman Insurance – and its affiliates APA Insurance Services and 3G Truckin Insurance – specializes in taking a problem-solving approach to meet the needs of its clients through a broad suite of both personal and commercial offerings. The agency has served the metropolitan Atlanta area since 1993, and APA Insurance Services and 3G Truckin Insurance have customers in 40 states. Additionally, for seven consecutive years, Gillman Insurance Problem Solvers has earned the prestigious "Best Practices" honor bestowed upon by the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America, as a recognition of performance, growth, and operational excellence. Ed Gillman and his team of insurance professionals will become part of Hilb Group's Southeast regional operations.

"Joining the Hilb Group allows us to build further upon our long-standing, dedicated focus on our customers," Ed Gillman stated. "We are keeping the same commitment to our local community and continuing to serve our customers nationwide, while expanding our resources to build on our 'Best Practices' foundation."

With the addition of Gillman Insurance, the Hilb Group now has locations in 23 states, including a broad presence throughout the southeastern United States, as well as service to all 50 states.

"We are excited to welcome Gillman Insurance to the Hilb Group family and to grow our operations in Georgia," Hilb Group CEO Ricky Spiro said. "The addition of Ed and his team represent the perfect entry into the state, as we join with a growing agency that has deep community ties, a tremendous reputation, and an unparalleled commitment to those who depend upon us."

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 145 acquisitions with over 100 offices in 23 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.

