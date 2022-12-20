Kira Pharmaceuticals Announces Clearance to Initiate Phase 2 Evaluation of KP104 in IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) and Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) in China and Australia

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kira Pharmaceuticals, a global biotechnology company pioneering transformational complement therapies to treat immune-mediated diseases, announced today that the Chinese National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) have approved initiation of Phase 2 studies for evaluation of KP104, a first-in-class bifunctional biologic that selectively targets the alternative and terminal complement pathways, in a renal basket study including IgA nephropathy (IgAN) and complement 3 glomerulopathy (C3G).

Kira Logo (PRNewswire)

"These clearances add to the multiple INDs Kira has secured this year for KP104 and mark our first in IgAN and C3G, serious immune-mediated conditions that cause kidney damage and often result in kidney failure," said Frederick Beddingfield, M.D., Ph.D., CEO of Kira. "We believe that KP104's ability to simultaneously and synergistically block two key complement targets makes it a unique therapeutic option with the potential to make a profound impact on the lives of patients living with these kidney diseases around the world."

IgAN is an autoimmune disease that damages the kidneys, impacting organ function and often resulting in end-stage kidney disease. Though the exact pathogenesis of IgAN remains unknown, immune complex deposition in the kidneys is characteristic of the disease, causing inflammation and glomerular damage. Recent studies have implicated complement activation across multiple complement pathways as a major contributor to kidney injury and disease progression in IgAN. Drugs that selectively inhibit either the alternative or terminal pathway have shown partial efficacy in recent human studies. KP104 is a potent inhibitor of both the alternative and terminal complement pathways. Thus KP104 may have the unique potential to address IgAN more effectively, where multiple pathways are involved.

In C3G, a hyperactivated alternative complement pathway causes excessive cleavage and activation of complement protein 3 (C3) and complement protein 5 (C5), resulting in harmful C3 fragments getting lodged in the kidney and C5 split products contributing to further glomerular inflammation and damage. There are currently no approved therapies for the condition, making KP104 a novel therapeutic option with the potential for transformative patient impact.

The Phase 2 studies will evaluate the efficacy, safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics (PD) of KP104 in participants with IgAN and C3G in China and Australia. Phase 1 data from the SYNERGY-1 first-in-human (FIH) study of KP104 demonstrated clinical proof-of-mechanism (PoM) for the biologic, which received Orphan Drug Designation for treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier this year. KP104 is currently undergoing Phase 2 evaluation in PNH and will additionally be evaluated in other hematology and nephrology indications in upcoming clinical trials.

About IgA Nephropathy

IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) is an autoimmune disease that damages the kidneys, impacting organ function and often resulting in end-stage kidney disease. IgAN is the most common form of glomerulonephritis, with a global population incidence of roughly 2.5 per 100,000 per year, though the exact pathogenesis of the disease remains unknown. In IgAN, the body produces abnormal immunoglobulin A (IgA) antibodies that stimulate an immune response and result in formation of immune complexes that become trapped in the kidney. The immune complexes in the kidney cause inflammation and tissue damage, potentially leading to renal failure. There remains significant unmet need for therapeutics that effectively address IgAN, with current treatment approaches for serious cases largely reliant on corticosteroids to manage inflammation. Recent studies have implicated aberrant complement activity as a major contributor to glomerular inflammation and disease progression of IgAN. KP104 is a potent inhibitor of the alternative and terminal complement pathways that offers unique potential to address IgAN through selective modulation of complement activity.

About Complement 3 Glomerulopathy

Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) encompasses dense deposit disease (DDD) and C3 glomerulonephritis (C3GN), two conditions that result in inflammation and damage of the glomeruli in the kidney. In C3G, abnormal complement system activation results in breakdown of C3, a complement protein. The products of this breakdown become lodged in the kidney, triggering inflammation and immune activity that injure the glomeruli. C3 breakdown also leads to C5 and terminal complement activation, causing further glomerular inflammation and damage. C3G has a global prevalence of 2-3 people out of every million, and roughly half of those living with C3G develop end-stage renal disease within 10 years of diagnosis. There are currently no approved therapies for the condition, making KP104 a novel therapeutic option with potential for transformative patient impact.

About KP104

KP104 is a first-in-class bifunctional biologic designed to simultaneously and selectively block both the alternative and terminal complement pathways, providing a powerful and synergistic method of targeting validated drivers of complement-mediated disease. This dual-target mechanism of action uniquely positions KP104 to address complement-mediated diseases and potentially provide greater benefits than single-target complement agents. Engineered to have an extended half-life and potency, KP104 has a formulation suitable for both intravenous and subcutaneous administrations. KP104 is entering Phase 2 POC trials across multiple renal disease and hematologic indications and has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). Phase 2 trials will be conducted globally, including in the U.S., China, and Australia. KP104 is an investigational agent not yet approved for any indication by any health authority.

About Kira Pharmaceuticals

Kira Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering complement-targeted therapies to treat immune-mediated diseases. Enabled by its LOGIC platform, the company has developed a robust pipeline of novel assets against validated complement targets. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts and with facilities in China and Australia, Kira Pharmaceuticals has established a global team committed to advancing life-changing therapies to patients around the world. More information on Kira can be found at www.kirapharma.com and on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kira Pharmaceuticals