Livent Announces Date of 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced that its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held via live webcast on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. E.T.

About Livent

For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,100 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States, England, China and Argentina. For more information, visit Livent.com.

The company's investor relations website, located at https://ir.livent.com, should be considered as a recognized channel of distribution, and the company may periodically post important information to the website for investors, including information that the company may wish to disclose publicly for purposes of complying with federal securities laws.

Media contact: Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6725

juan.carlos.cruz@livent.com



Investor contact: Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208

daniel.rosen@livent.com

