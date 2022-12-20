Obligo Announces Recipients of Its Third Annual Renter's Trust Awards

Fintech company Obligo celebrates property management companies that renters can truly trust

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Obligo , the fintech company that builds trust between renters and landlords with its holistic suite of security deposit solutions, today announced the recipients of its third annual Renter's Trust Awards.

Obligo logo (PRNewsfoto/Obligo) (PRNewswire)

As renters move out, Obligo measures average deposit deductions and the renters' sentiment towards those deductions. The awards recognize property managers that have a high degree of trust with their renters based on these criteria.

The following recipients were awarded:

"I love knowing that we're making our residents' lives easier," said Tara Anthony, Director of City Center Residential Operations at Landmark Communities. "Obligo not only offers financial flexibility to our residents, but also saves our staff a lot of time on manual tasks, which they can now spend helping improve the resident experience further."

"As the owner-operator of a substantive residential portfolio, we seek to make the leasing process as seamless and expedient as possible," said Elan Blum, Senior VP at Empire Management. "Through Obligo, we have been able to significantly reduce the administrative burden for both applicants and ourselves. By digitizing security deposits, we have eliminated an entirely manual process and received incredibly positive feedback from our residents."

"We're honored to present our Renter's Trust Awards to this exceptional list of partners," said Roey Dor, CEO at Obligo. "Congratulations to these property managers who have both rid themselves from the burden of security deposits and provided outstanding service to their residents."

For statistical quality, only operators with over 18 months of activity on the Obligo platform were considered. Other award criteria include the percentage of renters who had no deposit deductions and the amount of unpaid move-out charges.

About Obligo

Obligo harnesses financial technology to build trust between renters and landlords, making the move-in and move-out process as simple as checking in and out of a hotel. As the first security deposit alternative utilizing bank-issued Letters of Credit supported by Wells Fargo, Obligo uses Open Banking and AI to determine renters' eligibility to rent deposit-free.

Founded in 2018 by brothers Roey Dor and Omri Dor, Obligo has raised more than $50 million and is looking to bring its industry-changing rental solutions to millions of homes across the United States.

For more information, visit myobligo.com .

Press Contact:

Keegan St. Onge-May

207.650.5071

keegan@myobligo.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Obligo