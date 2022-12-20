RESULTS PHYSIOTHERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN SPARTA, TENN.

At 150 Sam Walton Drive, Suite 500

SPARTA, Tenn., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Results Physiotherapy, together with Ascension Saint Thomas, opened an outpatient clinic today at 150 Sam Walton Drive, Suite 500.

The clinic is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 to 11 a.m. Friday. To make an appointment, call 931-345-1071 or visit resultspt.com.

The clinic specializes in physical therapy, including manual therapy, hand therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, dry needling, concussion management, headaches, pelvic health and vestibular rehabilitation.

Clinic director Erik Kastner earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from D'Youville College in Buffalo, N.Y.

Results has more than 200 clinics in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Results is part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, which offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

