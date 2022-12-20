SKB Delivers the Overland: A Ground Up Mixed-Use Development in Tigard

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ScanlanKemperBard ('SKB') has announced the completion of construction at The Overland, a six-story apartment community with top of market finishes. The 219-unit complex is located at intersection of 72nd Ave. and Dartmouth St., within the City of Tigard's newest Urban Renewal Area called the "Tigard Triangle". The project is zoned under Tigard's new Triangle Mixed Use Zone ("TMU") which was adopted by the Tigard City Council in 2017 to create a walkable neighborhood and promote a wide mix of uses.

The Overland was delivered in Tigard. A suburb of Portland, Oregon. (PRNewswire)

"It was a great team effort." – John Olivier , EVP of Development, SKB

SKB and its partners, Canyon Partners Real Estate and Diamond Investment Group, released contingencies on the site in Spring 2019. By then the design of the project had been entrusted to SERA Architects who'd been underway with construction drawings and working alongside the City of Tigard to manifest their vision for the Tigard Triangle. By Summer 2020 financing was secured and general contractor Essex Construction had commenced on making the site a reality for the general public. Despite the challenges of supply chain constraints and rising costs brought forth by the pandemic, SKB's development team worked creatively to deliver The Overland on time and under budget.

"Our debt and equity partners entrusted us to start and complete this project in the middle of a Pandemic. Despite the supply chain issues and labor shortages we completed the project under budget." - Todd Gooding, President, SKB

The community is now fully underway in its residential lease up efforts. Showcasing top of market finishes and amenities, including a fitness/yoga facility, co-working and conference areas, food and beverage retail incorporated into the lobby, common courtyard with fire pits and outdoor seating, a rooftop tenant lounge and deck with views, and digital fiber connectivity. The project additionally offers residents and visitors of the area 8,366 square feet of street-level retail that has also begun securing its own leases.

"We are very proud of the project and so appreciative of the close working relationship we've had with the City of Tigard and the Town Center Development Agency, as well as the tireless effort and sharp focus of our design and construction teams throughout the project, It was a great team effort." – John Olivier, Executive Vice President - Development, SKB

Committed to sustainability, The Overland achieved NGBS Bronze Certification. The community features, but not limited to, extensive air sealing and insulation, high efficiency appliances and fixtures, properly sized mechanical equipment, sustainable and regional materials, sustainable construction practices, increased occupant density per square feet of building footprint, and proximity of project to transportation and community resources.

Media Contact: Todd Gooding 503-552-3562

One bedroom home (PRNewswire)

Club room with West view (PRNewswire)

South lobby (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/SKB) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SKB