WEBEX AND NEXGEN VIRTUAL OFFICE HAVE CREATED A POWERFUL PARTNERSHIP BY INTERGRATING AND LAUNCHING THE NEXGEN VIRTUAL OFFICE APP AT THE WEBEXONE EVENT

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexGen Virtual is delighted to announce the availability of the NexGen Virtual application for Webex. The app is now available on Webex App Hub. NexGen Virtual integrated with Webex enables users to have a hybrid, secure and managed work experience.

NexGen Virtual (PRNewswire)

Webex and NexGen Virtual have created a powerful partnership.

Serial Entrepreneur, Joseph Jacoboni, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of NexGen Virtual said "We are excited to be a partner with Webex to power the most comprehensive Hybrid Work technology by bringing a revolutionary digital office platform that creates a PLACE & PRESENCE. Together, this integration elevates the overall daily work environment and experience. NexGen Virtual brings local and global teams together even when they are disparate."

The integration of the NexGen Virtual with Webex offers clients custom digital offices for remote and hybrid workforces. NexGen's custom 3D office floor plans allow employees and management the ability to easily see who is available, allowing for impromptu meetings with one or multiple colleagues in an office.

With a touch of a button, NexGen Virtual users can access multiple easy to use features including secured encrypted video conferencing, collaborative whiteboard, screen and document sharing, and advanced live chat. Rather than just a video conferencing app, NexGen is a business management platform to assist and support managers and employees, as if they were physically in an office. In addition to the browser-based desktop application users can take their office on the go with their mobile app.

Together NexGen Virtual and Webex are helping to transform and empower the Hybrid Work movement by amplifying productivity, team relationships, and engagement globally through out virtual workspace. Come work smarter with us!

