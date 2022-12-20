XtalPi and EDDC collaborate in AI-empowered drug discovery program for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

XtalPi joins hands with Singapore's national platform for drug discovery and development to discover more effective treatment options for cancer patients worldwide

SHENZHEN, China and SINGAPORE, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XtalPi, a pioneering pharmaceutical technology company powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, today announced a strategic collaboration with the Experimental Drug Development Centre (EDDC), Singapore's national platform for drug discovery and development hosted by the Agency for Science, Technology and Research of Singapore (A*STAR), to discover novel treatment candidates for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Lung cancer is the second most common cancer and the leading cause of cancer death worldwide. NSCLC accounts for over 80% of all lung cancer cases and its incidence continues to increase globally. The estimated global market size for NSCLC therapeutics will exceed USD20 billion by 2027, according to Research and Markets. Despite increasing interest and investment in drug research, there remains significant unmet needs for effective targeted therapy options for NSCLC patients to achieve better outcomes.

In this collaboration, XtalPi joins forces with EDDC to apply its AI technology, automation platform, and expert domain knowledge to discover promising candidates against a NSCLC target chosen by EDDC. XtalPi will leverage its quantum physics and AI-driven platform to generate and screen through millions of molecules in de novo drug design. The predicted top-performing molecules with desirable drug properties will be validated and optimized in its robotics-powered synthesis and testing lab through iterations. EDDC will offer valuable insight and data on the novel NSCLC target, further accelerating the drug discovery process and propelling the program towards development.

Dr. Shuhao Wen, co-founder and chairman of XtalPi, comments: "We are delighted to establish this strategic collaboration with EDDC. XtalPi is committed to serving patients globally by advancing the speed, scale, novelty, and success rate of drug R&D with AI and automation. Through this partnership, we hope to continue expanding our collaborations with top-tier research institutes in the booming Pan-Asia biotech community, drive the quick translation of new discoveries into much-needed therapeutics, and contribute to the improved health and longevity of patients in Asia and around the world."

Professor Damian O'Connell, Chief Executive Officer of EDDC, comments: "We are excited to partner XtalPi in the translation of science and research into effective and targeted therapies that enable the treatment of cancer. With XtalPi's expertise in AI and automation technologies, we are confident that this collaboration will accelerate the development of potential targeted therapy options for NSCLC patients, which are very much needed."

Founded in 2014, XtalPi founders recognized a common hurdle in drug development having to do with solid polymorphism, which could be successfully tackled with quantum physics predictions. Since then, XtalPi has maintained its focus on identifying and then attacking traditional bottlenecks in biopharmaceutical R&D through innovative technologies. Through considerable capital investments in automation and personnel, XtalPi now has four locations worldwide and employs approximately 1000 employees. XtalPi has engaged in collaboration research with nearly all top-20 pharmaceutical companies in the world. Its ID4 platform combines physics-based simulations with experimental validation and refinement, automation for rapid synthesis, and machine learning to continuously improve prediction accuracy and process efficiency.

