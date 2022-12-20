ZINFI Again Named a "Leader" in the Winter 2023 G2 Grid® Report for Partner Management Software

ZINFI also retains its #1 position among competitors in G2's real-time rankings for both satisfaction and usability

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions encompassing partner relationship management (PRM) and through-channel marketing automation, today announced that G2.com, Inc., the largest software marketplace, has again named ZINFI as a "Leader" in the Fall 2022 G2 Grid Report for Partner Management Software. ZINFI has earned a position in G2's leaders' quadrant in multiple consecutive quarters dating back to 2019.

In addition to earning leadership status in the latest G2 report, ZINFI currently holds the #1 G2 Satisfaction Score as well as the #1 Usability Score in G2's real-time rankings for the partner management software covering all market segments and regions. The G2 Satisfaction and Usability scores encompass a broad range of criteria, including Ease of Use, Meets Requirements, Ease of Doing Business With, Ease of Setup, Quality of Support and Ease of Admin. ZINFI currently holds a G2 Star Rating of 4.8 out of 5 based on 248 reviews from actual customers representing a broad range of verticals and company sizes. Industries represented in those reviews include Information Technology and Services (55 reviews), Renewables & Environment (29 reviews), Telecommunications (23 reviews), Computer Software (12 reviews) and Computer & Network Security (12 reviews).

G2 rates products and vendors based on reviews gathered from its user community and aggregate data from online sources and social networks. The G2 Satisfaction Score is calculated using a proprietary algorithm that factors in real-user satisfaction ratings from review data, taking into account factors like the recency of a review, the amount of feedback provided, attribution, whether the reviewer is a current user and community engagement with the review.

"Once again, ZINI's customers have spoken loudly and clearly, and they're saying they love using our platform and are grateful for the services and the responsive support we provide," said Sugata Sanyal, founder & CEO of ZINFI. "While we have consistently performed at a very high level over a period of several years in G2's ratings across all of their criteria, we never take success for granted. We read every G2 review, and we are constantly incorporating feedback and input from our customers through a variety of channels as we plan product improvements for the future. We are proud that ZINFI has proven to be a long-term leader in partner management software and to have a broad base of satisfied customers across multiple industries, and we plan to continue refining and expanding our offerings as our customers' requirements evolve."

ZINFI is used as the portal platform for working with one of our main business partners. Use of the portal is efficient, effective, and very user-friendly. I personally make use of the "Content Library" feature very frequently. The platform makes it easy to find content and view documents and even play videos directly on the platform. The features on the platform have assisted me in training and educating myself, keeping me up to date on the products from our partner. I also make frequent use of the portal to find reference material and support documentation when supporting clients on the use of the products. Another major use of the portal is to use the resources provided to plan for future projects, especially with large implementations and upgrades of the partner products. I would recommend ZINFI as it makes the use of the portal possible.

ZINFI's Unified Channel Management (UCM) software encompasses state-of-the-art SaaS applications for partner relationship management, partner marketing management, partner sales management, partner portal management and portal administration management. These applications enable organizations selling via the channel to integrate the full spectrum of channel partner management activities—from recruitment, onboarding, training and certification to lead management, co-branded demand generation, sales performance and success, and on to fulfillment and renewal management. ZINFI's modular design allows customers to enable and customize tools only as they need them to create solutions as simple or robust as their current business requirements.

ZINFI continues to attract broad attention for its partner management solutions and receive high ratings from major analyst firms. ZINFI was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management Q4 2020 report, where it received 5 out of 5 (the highest possible) scores in the "Product innovation roadmap" criterion in the "Strategy" category and in the "Partner co-selling and co-marketing" criterion in the "Current offering" category. ZINFI also tied for the highest score among the participants in the "Partner performance and incentives" criterion (4.4 out of 5).

To access more information about ZINFI's partner relationship management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI's best practices guide on partner relationship management, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog.

ZINFI offers its potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required) providing access to its entire Unified Channel Marketing (UCM) automation platform. This allows any prospective buyers to test-drive its industry-leading channel management applications before making a purchase decision.

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, enables vendors and their channel partners to seamlessly collaborate in a virtual environment to achieve profitable growth on a global SaaS platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying a powerful virtual collaboration platform that has been rated #1 by leading analyst firms for simple to complex enterprise channels. ZINFI's state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management (UCM) automation platform allows brands and their global partner networks to work together remotely throughout the entire partner lifecycle via three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, partner marketing management and partner sales management. ZINFI's UCM is super easy to use and affordably priced, and it comes with a complete set of do-it-yourself tools in multiple languages.

