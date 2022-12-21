Fleet Clubs Recognized at CJI Conference for Providing Immediate Solutions for Reducing Carbon in Aviation

MIAMI, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Fleet Clubs Interior of Plane by Aurora Saboir Design (PRNewswire)

Key Takeaways

Fleet Clubs offers direct air service on scheduled, shared-private luxury airliners; providing an elegant, sensible, and proven sustainable alternative to business jet travel via luxury carpooling.

Fleet Clubs introduces first east coast route from Florida to New York , aiming to decarbonize the most trafficked private jet route in the world.

Aviation is one of the most difficult industries to decarbonize. Fleet Clubs CEO, Bernard Schwartz, addressed CJI Miami 2022, speaking on the march towards sustainability panel – alongside Ford Von Weise (CITI Private Bank), Eve Laurier (CMO Bombardier), Elder Fuels, and Eviation. CJI is the premier industry conference attended by the most prestigious business leaders in the industry. Mr. Schwartz said, "The decarbonization of private aviation is a daunting multi-year, multi-decade project, our Clubs provide an immediate solution."

Fleet Clubs provide flyers with a greener alternative to enjoy the FBO experience without emitting the carbon of a business jet, reducing carbon emissions by 90% compared to business jet travel. The company provides direct air service between Miami and New York, which accounts for 20% of the country's private jet traffic. 70% of Fleet members otherwise fly private, the Fleet planes never fly empty.

About Fleet Clubs:

Fleet Clubs is a collection of boutique membership clubs providing direct air service on shared-luxury airliners between private FBO terminals. This aviation company is for second home owners and families seeking a safer, greener and more sensible way to fly private. Members have access to a wonderful suite of partnerships from door-to-door Range Rover chauffeurs, Loro Piana linens and LVMH Fine Wine and Spirits. Each club has a dedicated plane and a dedicated route and is limited to 200 members. Membership is by application only.

About the Founders:

Founded by Bernard Schwartz and Michele Sullivan who together have more than 40 years of hospitality and private aviation experience, and bring forth an aviation company that meets and surpasses all standards, with unparalleled service. Ms. Sullivan has operated two private clubs on the West Coast for the past 15 years orchestrating more than 2,000 flights without a single cancellation. The west coast clubs have a 90% membership retention rate making them one of the most successful private flight services in the industry.

To learn more about Fleet Clubs, please visit: www.fleetclubs.com

To connect with us on LinkedIn, please visit: www.linkedin.com/company/fleet-clubs

(PRNewsfoto/Fleet Clubs) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fleet Clubs