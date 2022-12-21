QunaSys participated in Q2B 2022 Silicon Valley: Practical Quantum Computing

TOKYO, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QunaSys Inc. sponsored Q2B 2022: Practical Quantum Computing Conference (Dec 6 -8) the world's largest gathering of the quantum computing community.

On December 8th at 11:10am PST, Hirokazu Sato, Technology specialist from Bridgestone's Material Simulation Research Section, Digital Engineering Division, Bridgestone, and Elena Yndurain, QunaSys Europe's CEO discussed how to wrap your head around building a quantum computing adoption strategy.

QunaSys and Bridgestone shared their collaboration work focused on different product and service lines on current and new materials that create both social and customer values with sustainable growth.

Quantum computing is a nascent technology that promises to address challenging problems. Companies are defining a strategy and use case adoption roadmap based on the technology readiness. "Bridgestone is working with QunaSys to better understand how to get ready for quantum computing by learning the necessary skills, selecting, and prioritizing the use cases to test as the technology becomes available." Hirokazu Sato, Bridgestone's Technology specialist.

About QunaSys Inc.

QunaSys is the world's leading developer of innovative algorithms in chemistry focused on accelerating the development of quantum technology applicability. QunaSys enables maximization of the power of quantum computing through its advanced joint research that addresses cutting-edge technologies providing Qamuy™, the most powerful quantum chemical calculation cloud software; fostering development of collaboration through QPARC industry consortium; and working with research institutions from academia and government. QunaSys software runs on multiple technology platforms with applicability in all chemical related industries to boost quantum computing adoption.

About Bridgestone Corporation

Bridgestone Corporation is a global leader providing sustainable mobility and advanced solutions. Bridgestone manufactures and markets a diverse portfolio of original equipment and replacement tires, tire-centric solutions, mobility solutions, and other rubber-associated and diversified products that deliver social value and customer value. Guided by its global corporate social responsibility commitment, Our Way to Serve, Bridgestone is dedicated to shaping a sustainable future of mobility and improving the way people move, live, work and play.

About Q2B event

Q2B is the largest quantum computing community industry event that is happening for the sixth year in a row. The event features top academics, industry end users, government representatives and quantum computing vendors from all over the world.

